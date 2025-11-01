The Kitchen Gift Guide for People Who Love to Eat and Entertain

Facebook

The holidays are upon us, and some of you are just now realizing your kitchen tools have… seen some things. We’re looking at you, warped cookie sheet and mystery-lid Tupperware. So forget about the usual suspects—cozy robes and fluffy slippers —you know better. This year, your wishlist says, “I take my kitchen seriously.”

And honestly? You don’t have to wait around for someone to read your mind and gift you the perfect upgrade. Treat yourself. Gift yourself. Wrap it (or don’t) because an award-winning stand mixer from Ankarsrum you picked out yourself is far more satisfying than another set of “festive” socks.

Speaking of upgrades worth getting excited about:

Tramontina’s ceramic stoneware set that goes from oven to table was born to impress. The CDN Smart Probe Thermometer that prevents overcooked turkey and dinner-party panic. And for the backyard chef living their best life? The Solo Stove Steelfire Griddle + Stand Bundle — a commercial-grade griddle that goes from zero to sear in seven minutes and basically turns your patio into a five-star brunch spot.

Because if we’re going to eat, host, and celebrate all season long, our kitchens deserve gifts too.

Ankarsrum #1 Stand Mixer

Do you have a Mom or wife worthy of awards? Give her the award-winning stand mixer from Ankarsrum. America’s Test Kitchen has ranked Ankarsrum #1 Stand Mixer 2023, 2024 and 2025. Each machine is made in Sweden with a focus on quality, durability, and functionality. Its timeless design blends Scandinavian aesthetics with thoughtful engineering. The Ankarsrum stand mixer is a gift Mom will use for years making memories with each use.

CDN Smart Probe Thermometer

With the CDN smart probe thermometer, you’re no longer tethered to the grill. Masters of the grill can monitor their dishes via the CDN-STP212 app, allowing them to watch the game, prep other dishes, or just sit back and relax.

The Smart Probe Thermometer offers a range of user-friendly features:

Dual Monitoring. Simultaneously track internal food temperatures as well as ambient cooking conditions for ovens, smokers or grills.

Custom Alerts. Set notifications for specific dishes, cooking methods and doneness levels to minimize manual oversights.

Accurate Data. Follow instant readouts and progress updates, allowing for quick adjustments while cooking.

Review and Refine Technique. Save cooking history to evaluate processes and perfect techniques.

Monitor Multiple Cooks. Use the app to handle up to four cooking events at once from separate probes.

From cookie sheets and muffin pans to cooling racks and cake pans, this thoughtfully curated collection ensures you have the right tools for everyday baking and special occasions. Designed for optimal performance, each piece features rolled edges for a secure grip and is oven-safe to high temperatures, making it easy to achieve bakery-quality confections at home. Whether you’re a weekend baker or a seasoned pro, Rise bakeware is the essential foundation for creating sweet and savory masterpieces with confidence.

Tramontina’s Mae Stoneware Collection features rich, natural colors in stunning glossy finishes. This line was designed to serve as the centerpiece of celebrations and crafted to be an every-night staple your family can rely on in any season. Featuring three rectangular casserole dishes – one 8 x 6 in., one 10.5 x 8 in., and one 13.6 x 9 in. – this set has every oven-safe dish you need for quick breads, bubbly crisps, and crumbles, or big savory casseroles made for entertaining. Your homemade creations will look beautiful when baked and served in these gorgeous stoneware dishes.

We are huge fans of Solo Stove products for their quality and excellent customer service. Upgrade Dad’s outdoor cooking game this year with the Solo Stove Steelfire Griddle. The 3-ply clad stainless steel griddle surface heats up 35% faster than traditional cast iron, resists rust, and cleans up easily. Now you can serve friends and family smash burgers, eggs, pancakes, fried rice, sautéed veggies, and more.