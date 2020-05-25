Veterans Ceremony At DeSoto’s Military Memorial

DeSoto- The City of DeSoto’s Veterans Affairs Committee braved the rain and gathered at the DeSoto’s Military Memorial at historic Nance Farm on Memorial Day (Monday) morning at 10am for a Remembrance Ceremony to honor of the brave members of the US Armed Forces who gave their lives to protect us and maintain our freedoms.

The ceremony was conducted by the Chair of DeSoto’s Veterans Affairs Committee, Lt. Col. U.S. Army Retired Russell Hooper and DeSoto Mayor Curtistene McCowan who also issued and read a proclamation (attached in PDF). Brief remarks were delivered from Texas State Senator Royce West, DeSoto Mayor Pro Tem Kenzie Moore, and Former DeSoto Mayor and retired US Air Force Colonel Bobby Waddle. All participants wore face masks and practiced safe social distancing, though we were momentarily closer for a brief group photo.

Officials in Attendance:

Texas State Senator Royce West

DeSoto Mayor Curtistene McCowan

DeSoto Mayor Pro Tem Kenzie Moore

Former Mayor Bobby Waddle, Col. Ret. USAF

Russell Hooper, Lt. Col. U.S. Army Ret., Chair Veterans Affairs Committee

Kathy Jones, Community Relations Manager, City of DeSoto

Matt Smith, Communications Manager, City of DeSoto

Veterans Committee Members in Attendance:

Terry Garrett, Army Veteran

Terrance Barksdale, Army Veteran

LaToya Boyd, Army Veteran

Robert Powers, Army Veteran

Viola Brimmer, Nurse VA North Texas Healthcare System

