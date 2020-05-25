Veterans Ceremony At DeSoto’s Military Memorial

DeSoto- The City of DeSoto’s Veterans Affairs Committee braved the rain and gathered at the DeSoto’s Military Memorial at historic Nance Farm on Memorial Day (Monday) morning at 10am for a Remembrance Ceremony to honor of the brave members of the US Armed Forces who gave their lives to protect us and maintain our freedoms.
The ceremony was conducted by the Chair of DeSoto’s Veterans Affairs Committee, Lt. Col. U.S. Army Retired Russell Hooper and DeSoto Mayor Curtistene McCowan who also issued and read a proclamation (attached in PDF). Brief remarks were delivered from Texas State Senator Royce West, DeSoto Mayor Pro Tem Kenzie Moore, and Former DeSoto Mayor and retired US Air Force Colonel Bobby Waddle. All participants wore face masks and practiced safe social distancing, though we were momentarily closer for a brief group photo.
Officials in Attendance:
Texas State Senator Royce West
DeSoto Mayor Curtistene McCowan
DeSoto Mayor Pro Tem Kenzie Moore
Former Mayor Bobby Waddle, Col. Ret. USAF
Russell Hooper, Lt. Col. U.S. Army Ret., Chair Veterans Affairs Committee
Kathy Jones, Community Relations Manager, City of DeSoto
Matt Smith, Communications Manager, City of DeSoto
Veterans Committee Members in Attendance:
Terry Garrett, Army Veteran
Terrance Barksdale, Army Veteran
LaToya Boyd, Army Veteran
Robert Powers, Army Veteran
Viola Brimmer, Nurse VA North Texas Healthcare System