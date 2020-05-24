Dallas County Reports 178 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases

One Additional Death In Dallas County

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am May 24, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 178 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 8,827, including 211 deaths. The additional death being reported today is of a woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite and expired in the facility. She had underlying high risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical

infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 211 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

Dallas County Remains In Red Risk Level

“Today’s number is similar to yesterday and is markedly lower than two weeks ago. While this is good news, our hospitalizations and ER visits for COVID-19 symptoms remain flat, and unfortunately, our death rate went up last week. All this means the doctors still have us in the red ‘stay home stay safe’ risk level. So please avoid unnecessary crowds, wear your face covering when at businesses, maintain 6 foot distancing, and use good hygiene. Think of the face covering not as an impingement on your personal liberty but as a quintessential American activity of showing kindness to others. The person at the store next to you may have a loved one who is at high-risk and your face covering protects them if you’re asymptomatic. So please be kind and also please have a wonderful Memorial Day, remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice and also those who serve in our military,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

