DeSoto Mayor Issues Statement On DeSoto COVID-19 Precautions

STATEMENT FROM MAYOR CURTISTENE S. MCCOWAN ON DESOTO’S ACTIONS TO PROTECT RESIDENTS FROM THE SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19)

Dear Residents of DeSoto:

The City of DeSoto has been in constant contact with our national, state and local partners to share information and closely coordinate efforts to protect our residents from the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has led this fight by issuing directives and guidelines to state and local governments. Recently, cities have been advised to examine the practice of large scale gatherings because such events could accelerate the spread of the coronavirus. Local government agencies/municipalities have been reviewing their policies concerning gatherings and taking action to best implement them within their jurisdictions.

Dallas County has issued a disaster declaration for a public health emergency along with an order restricting the size of gatherings to protect our residents, especially the most vulnerable members of our community. The City of DeSoto has followed suit by adopting the same restrictions as Dallas County. DeSoto’s order will be posted on our website and social media platforms. We are also taking other precautionary measures in conjunction with the order to protect all of our residents. As these actions are announced, they will also be posted online to be accessed as needed on a 24/7 basis.

I realize that the subject matter with which we are dealing is not pleasant; however, the actions that are being implemented are temporary and mirror those being taken throughout the nation to protect our residents and dramatically slow the spread of the virus.

We have also been working with regional and state partners in this process to determine the most effective way to provide the essential services our residents depend on. We are all in this together and will move forward until this health threat has passed.

