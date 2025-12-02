UNT Dallas unveils $100 million STEM facility to address healthcare workforce shortages

Facebook

DALLAS (Dec. 2, 2025) – The University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) marked a major milestone today, celebrating the ribbon cutting of its highly anticipated $100 million STEM facility – a transformational academic center designed to strengthen North Texas’ healthcare and science workforce pipeline.

The 120,220-square-foot building, completed just two years after its September 2023 groundbreaking, will welcome students when the Spring 2026 semester begins Jan. 12. It stands as the most consequential addition to the UNT Dallas campus in university history.

University leaders were joined by elected officials, healthcare partners and community stakeholders, along with UNT Dallas students, for the dedication of the four-story complex. Speakers included UNT Dallas President Dr. Warren von Eschenbach; Dr. Michael Williams, Chancellor of the University of North Texas System; State Senator Royce West; and Isabelle Chung, a senior biology major who will graduate next month.

“Today we celebrate opportunity – for our students, for employers across North Texas and for the communities we serve,” said UNT Dallas President Dr. Warren von Eschenbach. “This state-of-the-art STEM facility allows UNT Dallas to help meet urgent healthcare and workforce needs at a time when the demand for nurses and other practitioners continues to dramatically outpace supply.”

Texas continues to experience one of the largest nursing shortages in the country. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the state faces a deficit of more than 48,000 registered nurses in 2025, growing to 50,000 by 2027 and 57,000 by 2032. The unmet demand for RNs will remain a persistent 15-16% gap each year, with hospitals shouldering the greatest need. Additional statewide data shows 64% of Texas hospitals have reduced services due to staffing shortages.

The new STEM facility directly responds to these challenges by expanding UNT Dallas’ capacity to train future healthcare professionals through accelerated pathways to medical and health careers, including nursing, dental, pharmacy, optometry and other fields. These programs are offered in collaboration with UNT Health Fort Worth’s Colleges of Nursing and Pharmacy and the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine. The STEM program will be part of UNT Dallas’ School of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The cutting-edge building features 18 classrooms; 12 laboratories, including nine teaching labs and three research labs; a dedicated Joint Admission Medical Program (JAMP) office; multiple collaborative spaces, faculty offices and a large event venue. The structure also features extensive natural light, energy-efficient design and outdoor study areas that reflect UNT Dallas’ Tree Campus USA designation. Programs housed in the building at launch include biology, chemistry, mathematics and neuroscience.

High-impact instruction will prepare students for careers in medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry and optometry, and a robust STEM Pre-Health Professions Program will guarantee medical-school admission opportunities for eligible students.

Smaller class sizes and direct access to faculty will help students develop personalized academic roadmaps, supported by one-on-one mentorship for pre-health majors – many of whom are first-generation college students seeking clear pathways into stable, in-demand and well-paying careers.

The building was designed by Stantec and HarrisonKornberg Architects, with Vaughn Construction serving as general contractor. Funding for the STEM facility was awarded by the Texas Legislature during the 2021 legislative session.

As the only public, four-year university located in the city of Dallas, UNT Dallas continues to expand access and upward mobility for its more than 3,500 students. The new STEM facility strengthens the university’s role in preparing career-ready professionals for high-demand healthcare and STEM fields, while supporting regional employers and advancing economic development in southern Dallas.

UNT Dallas is located in southern Dallas at 7300 University Hills Blvd., Dallas 75241. For more information, go to untdallas.edu.