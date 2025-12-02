Mazda Unveils Enhanced Infotainment System for 2026 CX-5

Facebook

Mazda North American Operations showcased the redesigned technology features of its 2026 CX-5 on Monday, highlighting significant improvements aimed at addressing past criticisms of its infotainment system’s complexity.

The Japanese automaker has struggled with user-friendly infotainment interfaces in recent years, prompting a comprehensive overhaul for its popular crossover SUV.

Matthew Valbuena, Mazda’s manager of in-vehicle technology and human-machine interfaces, detailed the upgrades in a newly released video, emphasizing the company’s focus on simplifying the driver experience.

“Our goal with the 2026 CX-5 was to make technology easy to use while keeping the driver focused on the road,” Valbuena said. He noted that extensive research and testing informed the development of Mazda’s latest system, which was designed to mimic the intuitive feel of smartphone interfaces.

The most significant upgrade is the integration of Google built-in technology as standard equipment, bringing apps like Google Maps directly to the vehicle’s display for built-in navigation. The new Mazda Connect system features an intuitive layout with frequently used controls for climate and audio docked at the screen’s bottom for quick access.

Voice control capabilities complement either the standard 12.9-inch touchscreen or an available 15.6-inch display—the largest Mazda has ever offered. New steering wheel controls provide additional options for drivers to interact with the system without removing their hands from the wheel.

The 2026 CX-5 also includes standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for drivers who prefer smartphone mirroring.