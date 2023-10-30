UNT Dallas invites high schoolers, transfer students to its annual True Blue Preview Day

Facebook

DALLAS (Oct. 30, 2023) – Calling all high school and transfer students, adults wanting to enhance their skills, and those seeking new or first careers. The University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) will host its annual True Blue Preview Day on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. UNT Dallas is located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. in southern Dallas.

The event provides a wonderful opportunity for adults, young people and their families to visit the campus for a close-up look at everything UNT Dallas has to offer.

And the list of opportunities is growing – from dozens of undergraduate- and graduate-degree programs, online-degree programs and career-based certificates, to affordable tuition and extraordinary diversity. Opening for the Spring 2026 semester, the campus also boasts a new STEM building that will house healthcare programs along with other exciting expansion plans.

Additionally, UNT Dallas’ 2023 freshmen class was the largest in the university’s history, and its current enrollment is at a record high.

“UNT Dallas is the local college on the move, gaining momentum in regional and national rankings. As students seek both quality and affordability, the university offers pathways to graduation with more knowledge and less debt,” said Luis Franco, assistant vice president of enrollment management and executive director of undergraduate admissions.

True Blue Preview Day allows prospective students and their families to tour the campus and interact with current students, alumni, academic advisors, admissions counselors and financial aid experts. The tours will cover classrooms, study and collaborative spaces, athletic areas, the residence hall and cafeteria, and the Student Center, which includes a Starbucks.

Because of its academic rigor, educational and financial value, and commitment to improving the socioeconomic mobility of students, UNT Dallas recently achieved several significant rankings and ratings by nationally respected organizations.

Washington Monthly listed UNT Dallas as the highest of 11 North Texas colleges and universities in the “Best Bang for the Buck” colleges in the South region category.

Money magazine gave UNT Dallas the top rating (not ranking) of all North Texas colleges and universities in its latest annual “Best Colleges in America” report. UNT Dallas is the only college or university in the Dallas-Fort Worth region that received a 4.5 (out of 5) score from Money and is one of only six statewide universities to receive that number. Money cited affordability, diversity and social mobility in its very favorable review of UNT Dallas.

UNT Dallas earned high marks in four categories of the U.S. News & World Report 2024 Best Colleges list released in September.

Texas-based educational non-profit ScholarShot also ranked UNT Dallas the highest in two key categories – student outcomes and community supports – of the Texas University Report Card.

“The trend for these rankings and ratings is crystal clear,” said Bob Mong, UNT Dallas president. “UNT Dallas is on a significant upward trajectory fueled by its value, low student debt and the success of its graduates.”

Staff will be on hand to help prospective students design the next steps of their educational journey, customizing a path to success that best fits their career interests, budget and life on and off campus.

Parking is free. To register or for more information, click here for the True Blue webpage. For questions, please email Visit@untdallas.edu.