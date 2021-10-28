Uncle Julio’s Celebrates 35th Anniversary with Chocolate Pinata

Facebook

Uncle Julio’s is about to turn 35, and has brought the popular Chocolate Piñata back to its DFW locations for the celebration. For its 35th birthday, Uncle Julio’s is donating $5,000 to The Birthday Party Project. During the week of November 1-7, $1 from the sale of every Chocolate Piñata sold at Uncle Julio’s DFW locations benefits The Birthday Party Project. The Dallas-based non-profit brings joy to children experiencing homelessness through the magic of a birthday celebration.

“We know, first-hand, the sparkle in someone’s eyes when they are enjoying a celebration with friends and family, because we see it in our restaurants every time a Chocolate Piñata is brought to a table,” said Dan Wheeler, chief marketing officer for Uncle Julio’s Restaurant Group. “We’re excited to share that celebration with children whose families are going through a tough time by supporting the work of The Birthday Party Project. Every child deserves to feel special on their birthday – which makes this the perfect way to celebrate our own 35th birthday.”

Funds received from the sale of Chocolate Pinatas during the first week of November, combined with the $5,000 donation from Uncle Julio’s, support The Birthday Party Project’s Birthday in a Bag program. Birthday kids receive everything they need for a celebration, from decorations, games, and activities to a special birthday gift.

The Birthday Party Project

“This year alone, 2.5 million children experiencing homelessness might miss out on a birthday celebration,” Paige Chenault, founder and CEO of The Birthday Party Project, said. “We’ve made it our mission to change that, because we believe every child deserves to feel special – especially on their birthday – and we are grateful to companies like Uncle Julio’s and our many wonderful supporters nationwide for helping us make those celebrations a reality.”

On November 1 at 10:30 a.m., Uncle Julio’s and The Birthday Party Project will officially kick off the collaboration with a commemorative Chocolate Piñata smash. This event will take place at the Uncle Julio’s at 4125 Lemmon Avenue in Dallas. It’s the first Uncle Julio’s restaurant, and where it all started 35 years ago.

Uncle Julio’s

Everyday celebration is in the very nature of Uncle Julio’s, which creates memorable dining experiences through fresh food and attentive service. The Chocolate Piñata has been a part of many celebrations big and small — anniversaries, proposals, reunions and birthdays — since it debuted as a custom creation on the Uncle Julio’s menu.

The party starts as soon as you crack open the Chocolate Piñata, a made-from-scratch dessert found only at Uncle Julio’s. Made by hand, a delicious chocolate globe is filled with homemade mini churros, fresh pineapple and strawberries. Guests can crack open the chocolate delicacy with a wooden mallet, and dip the contents in their house-made chocolate ganache and fresh whipped cream. The Chocolate Piñata serves 4-8 people.

The Birthday Party Project brings JOY to children experiencing homelessness through the magic of a birthday celebration. With the support of birthday enthusiasts, also known as volunteers, the nonprofit partners with homeless shelters to celebrate the lives of children living there. During COVID, the organization shifted from in-person parties to Birthday in a Bag, which gives kids everything they need to feel celebrated on their birthday. Since its inception, The Birthday Party Project has celebrated with more than 65,000 kids in 20 cities across the country. For more information, please visit thebirthdaypartyproject.org.

Uncle Julio’s serves made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, using fresh ingredients and authentic recipes to create its signature taste in everything from mesquite-grilled meats to hand-crafted margaritas. Headquartered in the Dallas area, the first Uncle Julio’s opened in 1986 and continues to expand to define the polished casual Mexican industry. To find a location near you or to peruse the mouth-watering menu, visit UncleJulios.com.