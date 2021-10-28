Wings Over Dallas: WWII Airshow at Executive Airport

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Wings Over Dallas, a WWII Airshow featuring over 40 vintage aircraft, returns to Executive Airport this weekend. The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) hosts the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow, presented by Frost Bank, Oct. 29-31.

The interactive event features spectacular flying demonstrations, battle reenactments, veteran appearances, and living history encampments. Attendees can also find hands-on family and educational activities, aircraft rides, and cockpit tours.

WWII-era Aircraft

Over 40 World War II-era aircraft – including bombers, fighters, and support airplanes – will participate in the airshow. This year’s theme, “Texas Goes to War,” will highlight the Lone Star State’s significant contributions to support America’s victory. From training fields to manufacturing companies, from defending the third coast to supplying oil to the troops, Texans were committed to defending America.

This year’s featured performer is TORA TORA TORA, the aerial reenactment of Pearl Harbor. Aircraft featured this year include the B-29 Superfortress FIFI, B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil, C-47 That’s All, Brother, and B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders. Fighter planes such as the P-51 Mustang, P-40 Warhawk, T-6 Texan, and more, will participate in aerial activities and historic reenactments of air battles, complete with pyrotechnic effects.

Aerial activities will be supported on the ground by living history encampments that provide the authentic vintage military feeling. In addition, members of the Greatest Generation, including World War II veterans, will share their personal stories of service and sacrifice.

Aviation Discovery Zone

At the event’s Aviation Discovery Zone, students will be able to participate in hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities and explore various careers in aviation through simulated experiences. Students can earn rewards based on the completion of workstations including make-and-take riveting activities, flight simulators, and pre-flight aircraft inspection check.

On Oct. 29, Wings Over Dallas will host an “Education Day”. This event provides thousands of area students with a chance to experience World War II history up close. This unique opportunity is free for teachers and students who register online. It features living history displays, interactive exhibits and veterans who will share their story with students.

Wings Over Dallas

“We’re thrilled that Wings Over Dallas will be back this fall,” said Hank Coats, CAF President and CEO. “Since we did not have the show last year due to the COVID pandemic, this year our returning guests will notice the new Henry B. Tippie National Aviation Education Center, the CAF’s 47,000 square foot facility that serves as a hub for our national educational outreach programs. With the Commemorative Air Force’s National Headquarters located in Dallas, we’re proud that this local event is becoming the pre-eminent World War II themed airshow in the nation. And it is a homecoming show of sorts for our members who come from around the world to attend.”

Tickets for CAF Wings Over Dallas are available at wingsoverdallas.org, with advance purchase discounts available. Rides in numerous World War II aircraft are also available through the website.

Frost Bank

“Frost Bank is honored to return as the presenting sponsor of the CAF Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow,” said Frost Bank’s Dallas Region President, Rod Washington. “This living history experience honors the brave men and women who served our nation and their lessons of leadership, character and sacrifice. The event is also important for the continued development of southern Dallas and the entire north Texas region.”

Dallas Executive Airport is located at 5303 Challenger Drive in Oak Cliff. Wings Over Dallas times are Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket prices range from $10-$79, and are available online.

Commemorative Air Force

Founded in 1957, the Commemorative Air Force has amassed more than 170 World War II aircraft. They have the largest collection of vintage military warbirds in the world. Through the work of more than 11,000 volunteers across 83 units, the CAF’s educational outreach programs reach an estimated 20 million Americans each year. These programs provide unique, compelling hands-on access to history. For more information, please visit commemorativeairforce.org.