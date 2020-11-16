Cedar Hill High School Market Creates More Dining Options

Cedar Hill Students Get More Food Options

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The new “Market at Cedar Hill” opened last Monday inside the Cedar Hill High School Cafeteria.

The Market is a creation of Chartwell, Cedar Hill ISD’s new Child Nutrition vendor.

“There will be a lot of variety of items that are made in house,” CHISD Child Nutrition Director Rodney McGhee of Chartwells said. “We will have yogurt ice cream and coffee coming soon.”

Chartwells will cycle items in and out of the Market, but popular ones are expected to stay around.

It will include fresh sandwiches, fruits, yogurt parfait and perhaps “bundle packages” that include chips, a drink and a cookie.

The reception for the first week has been strong, said McGhee and Chartwells Marketing Specialist Manny Bhogal.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Chartwells and CHISD have initiated social distancing safety measures. Only three people are allowed to be in the Market at any given time, and they must all be wearing facemasks.

All of the items must be pre-approved by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and have low or no sugar content.

Scholars must use cash or their school lunch number to make purchases. Chartwells officials said the first week was a successful one.

Bhogal said the Market concept is new to high schools, but it is common on college campuses.

“We will adapt to the scholars and their choices,” Bhogal said.

Save

Comments

comments