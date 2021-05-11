Two Arrests Made in Ellis County Murder, Suspect Still In Houston

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Ellis County Murder Suspect In Harris County Jail

WAXAHACHIE – The Ellis County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said late last week that Trenton James Adams has still not been returned to Ellis County.

In a short statement the spokesperson said once the 28-year-old Ellis County resident, Trenton Adams, has been arraigned, and has been cleared by Harris County he will be transported to the Ellis County Jail in Waxahachie, Texas. When he arrives he will be booked in for the Murder of 29-year-old Waxahachie resident Jordan Von Hoffman.

Adams was already wanted on a Parole Violation with no bond. There was a recommended bond of $1,000,000.00 for the for the murder warrant at the time of his arrest.

Von Hoffman was found dead last month in Ennis.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Department did not release the cause of death, only that it was homicide.

While Adams is still in Harris County, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department made a second arrest on April 28.

Lauren Dovers Arrested In Connection With Murder of Jordan Von Hoffman

Save

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division arrested 25-year-old Lauren Danielle Dovers of Waxahachie in the murder investigation of Von Hoffman.

She is reportedly the girlfriend of suspect Trenton Adams. Dovers was taken into custody on charges of Tampering/Fab Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair a Human Corpse. The charge is a 2nd Degree Felony.

She was booked into the Ellis County Jail and given a $200,000.00 bond. Dovers has bonded out.

It was on March 24, that Ellis County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 6900 block of Ensign Road in Ennis for a suspicious activity report.

The reporting party believed there was a human body on the property.

Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations and Ellis County Crime Scene responded to the location with assistance from the Department of Public Safety – Texas Rangers.

The Ellis County Justice of Peace pronounced the body as deceased. The body was transported to the Dallas Medical Examiner’s Office and an autopsy ordered.

The following day Von Hoffman’s body was identified.

Sergeant Joe Fitzgerald, Ellis County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer and Criminal Investigations Division Sergeant said, “We haven’t stopped working on this case and we are leaving no stone unturned.”

He also reminded that the department can’t release additional information since it is an ongoing investigation.

Comments

comments