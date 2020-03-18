Dallas County Reports 11 Additional Positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases

DALLAS — Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported 11 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County. Local public laboratories are no longer required to send “presumptive positive” samples to the CDC for confirmation. Respiratory samples positive for COVID-19 in a public health laboratory will be considered “positive” with no need for further testing.

The 11 cases include:

One individual in their teens, one female in her 20’s, one male and one female in their 30’s, one male in his 40’s, three males and two females in their 50’s, and one male in his 70’s.

Three patients were hospitalized, including one in a critical care unit; eight are self-isolating at residences.

Seven are residents of the city of Dallas, one is a resident of Coppell, one is a resident of Irving, one is a resident of Mesquite, and one is a resident of Richardson.

One case is related to domestic out-of-state travel and two are related to international travel.

Three patients are close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Five have no source or travel risk factor yet identified, and are therefore indicative of community transmission.

Cases without source or travel risk factor yet identified (therefore deemed likely from local community transmission) have been reported from residents of the city of Dallas and Mesquite. {Please note that these individuals may well have acquired the infection in a different city, (e.g. at their workplace, or where they socialized), rather than in the city where they live.}

Dallas County will not release further information to protect their privacy.

“We will get through this North Texas by following the science and exercising personal responsibility. You should limit unnecessary trips beyond work and necessities like food and medical care. Every interaction in this outbreak carries some risk of spread. This doesn’t mean you can’t go for walks or runs outside; however, you should maintain six feet social distancing,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Dallas County has now reported 39 presumptive positive cases, however, four of those cases are out of county residents and will not be reflected in our case counts posted on the DCHHS website. The case count at the following link will only include county residents:

https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php

Most employees who work within the City of Dallas have a right to paid sick leave. Employees of private businesses and nonprofits with six or more employees in Dallas can use their paid sick leave when they are sick or to care for sick family members.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

Additional information is available at the following websites:

· CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

· CDC Travel Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

· DSHS: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

· DCHHS: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php

