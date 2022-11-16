Tree of Angels Dedication Organized by Police in Midlothian

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Tree of Angels™ Dedication Ceremony provides a place for families and friends of those who have lost someone because of a violent crime or a sudden death event to gather and honor their loved ones.

Organized by the Midlothian Police Department, the Tree of Angels™ event will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 7 p.m. and is open to anyone in Ellis County.

This year’s event will be hosted at the Shepherd’s House church at 3221 Mockingbird Lane in Midlothian.

In 1991, the Tree of Angels™ was initiated in Austin, TX, by Verna Lee, Executive Advisor of People Against Violent Crime, to recognize that the holiday season is a difficult time for victims and their families. This special event in December honors surviving victims of violent crime and victims’ families by making it possible for loved ones to bring an angel ornament to place on a special Christmas tree that is dedicated in honor of victims and survivors at the event. When asked why this event is so important, Larry Atchley, Midlothian Police Department chaplain and organizer of the Ellis County event said, “Tree of Angels™ allows loved ones a time to remember and grieve with others who share similar experiences. Those who have attended in the past have found comfort being near others who are also grieving.”

A reception and refreshments will follow the dedication ceremony at the church. It is asked that those planning to attend, let Chaplain Atchley know by November 29th so arrangements can be made for the correct number of guests. To RSVP or for questions regarding the Tree of Angels™ Dedication, contact Chaplain Atchley at 972-775-7651 or larry.atchley@midlothian.tx.us.