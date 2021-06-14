Midlothian Water Conservation Plan In Effect Through Sept. 30

Facebook

Manage Water Use Effectively

With all of the rain we had this spring, and the lake levels extremely high, water conservation might not be on the top of your mind. However, we all know with the summer heat in Texas water evaporates and conservation is critical.

Beginning June 1 and continuing through September 30, except for hand watering or the use of drip/subsurface irrigation or properly working soaker hoses, Midlothian residents and businesses are required to refrain from irrigating their lawns and landscaping with hose-end sprinklers and/or automatic spray systems between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As mandated by City Ordinance No. 2019-22, which was adopted in 2019, restrictions apply to all properties owned, leased, or managed by an individual within Midlothian city limits. Some exceptions may apply and can be found in the Water Conservation Ordinance and Plan.

Water conservation is an ongoing effort. It not only helps extend water supplies now, but it is also critical to meet future water needs as the population grows and the demand increases. To help residents make the most of their water usage, the City provides several resources and links on the Engineering Department’s webpage (see “Water Conservation Tips”), including a simple irrigation calculator at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/76/Engineering

Finally, City of Midlothian utility customers may sign up for the WaterSmart app, which allows them to view their daily and hourly water usage online. For more information, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/81/Utility-Billing