Transmission and Distribution Rates Now Available for Consumers on PUCT Website

AUSTIN, Texas – Beginning today, the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) will publish the authorized rates of transmission and distribution utilities (TDU) for Texas consumers on its website. The new TDU rate page will be updated monthly, making it easier for consumers to find and keep track of the latest rates on their utility bills. TDU rates are fully regulated by the Commission and are a key component of pricing by retail electric providers (REPs), many of whom publish plans on the PUCT’s shopping website, www.powertochoose.org.

“Electricity bills are an important factor for Texans when budgeting for their families and businesses, so we want to make sure they have ready access to costs that go into their utility bills,” PUCT Executive Director Connie Corona said. “This new webpage will help consumers understand the portion of their bill made of up of PUCT-approved rates when shopping for competitive electricity plans.”

The new webpage was created to fulfill the requirements of Senate Bill 1664, passed by the Texas Legislature earlier this year.

The page displays rates approved by the PUCT that are charged to consumers by the five TDUs in the ERCOT region: AEP Central, AEP North, CenterPoint, Oncor, and Texas New Mexico Power. These are the regulated companies that operate the poles and wires to deliver electricity to consumers, and these rates comprise a meaningful portion of a consumer’s monthly electricity bill.

TDUs must submit their rates to the PUCT monthly. Questions about specific rates should be directed to the reporting utility.

Our mission is to serve Texans by regulating the state’s electric, telecommunication, and water and sewer utilities, implementing respective legislation, and offering customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints. Since its founding in 1975, the Commission has a long and proud history of service to Texas, protecting customers, fostering competition, and promoting high quality infrastructure. To learn more, please visit https://www.puc.texas.gov.