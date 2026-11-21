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DALLAS Nov. 19, 2026– Topgolf, the ultimate sports, entertainment, and golf destination, is ready to unwrap endless fun this holiday season with “Fore the Holidays,” featuring Jingle Bell Lounge pop-ups, festive food and drinks, Thanksgiving week fun and limited-time savings for friends, families and teams celebrating together.

Following the recent introduction of Topgolf’s lowest game play prices ever, this year’s holiday offerings make gathering for friendly competition, festive drinks, and shared laughs more accessible than ever.

“With venues open on Thanksgiving Day, plus holiday pop-ups, festive bites, and seasonal events with Santa, Topgolf gives friends and families new ways to celebrate together.”

“The holidays are all about coming together with your favorite people, and we’re making it easier and more exciting to create those memories at Topgolf,” said David McKillips, CEO at Topgolf. “Whether you’re swinging by during Thanksgiving week, getting the team together on a Merry Monday or sipping festive cocktails in one of our Jingle Bell Lounge, you don’t need a perfect swing to have an unforgettable time and make memories that last well beyond the season.”

THANKSGIVING WEEK: BRING YOUR FLOCK



Whether you’re catching up with friends or escaping the kitchen, Topgolf’s Thanksgiving week lineup offers plenty of ways to play, save and celebrate together. Topgolf will be open to guests on Thanksgiving Day from 3PM – 10PM.

Giving Thanks for Shanks (November 23–26): Topgolf is celebrating the swings that veer a little off target with its annual celebration of Shanksgiving . All Topgolf venues will be open on Thanksgiving Day with adjusted holiday hours from 3-10PM, making Topgolf the perfect destination for pre-turkey gameplay or late-night unwinding. The celebration extends online with the Shanksgiving Giveaway , where guests will have a chance to win prizes. Follow @topgolf for official details.

Topgolf is celebrating the swings that veer a little off target with its annual celebration of . All Topgolf venues will be open on Thanksgiving Day with adjusted holiday hours from 3-10PM, making Topgolf the perfect destination for pre-turkey gameplay or late-night unwinding. The celebration extends online with the , where guests will have a chance to win prizes. Follow @topgolf for official details. Friendsgiving Savings (November 23–29): Gather the crew and take $100 off any event package for 7+ guests hosted during Thanksgiving week using promo code THANKFUL100 . Available across all venues when booked online or through a local event sales team.

Gather the crew and take any event package for 7+ guests hosted during Thanksgiving week using promo code . Available across all venues when booked online or through a local event sales team. Angry Birds Sweepstakes (November 16-30): Celebrating The Angry Birds Movie 3 only in theaters on December 23, Topgolf’s holiday lineup brings even more fun for the whole family. Movie fans can enter the Angry Birds Sweepstakes by playing Angry Birds at Topgolf from November 16–30, for a chance to win a $250 Topgolf gift card. Winners will be announced December 1. See details below.

BLACK FRIDAY FINDS: GIVE PLAY, GET TOGETHER



For gift-givers and groups planning a post-Thanksgiving outing, Topgolf is offering two limited-time ways to save:

Black Friday Doorbuster (November 27): Venues open early at 9 a.m. , with our lowest prices ever. For local pricing, booking details and availability, visit topgolf.com

Venues open early at , with our lowest prices ever. For local pricing, booking details and availability, visit topgolf.com Save 20% on Topgolf Gift Cards Purchased Online (November 27–30): The discount applies automatically at checkout; no promo code is needed. Visit topgolf.com/gift-cards.

HOLIDAY SEASON: POP-UPS, PERKS & FESTIVE FLAVORS



Starting November 19, and running through the New Year, Topgolf venues will transform into a winter playground packed with seasonal sips, decadent bites, and party packages built for groups of any size. Topgolf will be open to guests until 5PM on Christmas Eve and from 3PM – 10PM on Christmas Day.

The Jingle Bell Lounge (Beginning November 19): Topgolf opens its festive Jingle Bell Lounge , an immersive holiday pop-up experience decked out in vibrant seasonal décor, Instagram-worthy photo moments, and festive tunes, creating the ultimate backdrop for holiday hangs before or after hitting the bays.

Topgolf opens its festive , an immersive holiday pop-up experience decked out in vibrant seasonal décor, Instagram-worthy photo moments, and festive tunes, creating the ultimate backdrop for holiday hangs before or after hitting the bays. Sunday Funday Swings with Santa presented by Pepsi: Join Santa Claus at Topgolf every Sunday leading up to Christmas starting November 29. From 2-4PM, guests can snap a family photo with Santa, capturing memories to treasure long after the holiday season ends.

Join Santa Claus at Topgolf every Sunday leading up to Christmas starting November 29. From 2-4PM, guests can snap a family photo with Santa, capturing memories to treasure long after the holiday season ends. Santa After Dark presented by Cash App: Every Saturday in December, guests can swing by one of fifteen Topgolf Jingle Bell Lounge locations from 10PM to 11PM to take a photo with Santa and stick around until midnight to enjoy live DJ sets after dark.

Every Saturday in December, guests can swing by one of fifteen Topgolf Jingle Bell Lounge locations from 10PM to 11PM to take a photo with Santa and stick around until midnight to enjoy live DJ sets after dark. Block Party Challenge Presented by Cash App: Head to a participating Topgolf venue to play a holiday edition of the Block Party Challenge Presented by Cash App. Visit www.topgolf.com/cashapp in December for details.

Head to a participating Topgolf venue to play a holiday edition of the Block Party Challenge Presented by Cash App. Visit www.topgolf.com/cashapp in December for details. Holiday Gift Card Bonus Offer: Get a one-hour Topgolf game play bonus card when you buy a gift card of $75 or more online or in-venue from December 1 – 25.

More Merry, Less Party Planning



Whether planning a corporate gathering, team outing, or friend reunion, Topgolf is the one-stop shop for stress-free celebrations:

Merry Mondays (November 30 – December 28, 2026): Take the sting out of the work week! Host your holiday party on any Monday between November 30 and December 28 and enjoy half-off golf .

Take the sting out of the work week! Host your holiday party on any Monday between November 30 and December 28 and enjoy . $15 Game Play Bonus Card Perk (November 1 – December 31, 2026): Every single event attendee for gatherings hosted between November 1 and December 31 will receive a $15 Game Play Bonus Card, valid for future visits through March 31, 2027 (regardless of event size or package).

Seasonal Sips & Sweet Bites



Available in-venue and as an upgrade for event bookings with the Deluxe Beverage package starting in November, Topgolf is introducing all-new seasonal food and beverage offerings to make holiday celebrations even more merry. New, limited-time menu offerings include:

Seasonal Sips Mistletoe Margarita: Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Malibu Coconut Rum, pineapple juice, lime and hibiscus served in an ornament while supplies last. Salted Caramel Espresso Martini: Ketel One Vodka, Licor 43, espresso, salted caramel Sparkling Cheery Cosmo: Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Cointreau, cranberry, cherry and lime, topped with club soda Skip the spirits, not the spirit – The Sparkling Cheery Cosmo can be ordered without alcohol. Lux43 Cocoa: Hot chocolate, Licor 43, Disaronno Amaretto, topped with sweet and creamy cold foam Hot Shot Cider: Fireball Blazin’ Apple with hot apple cider Zero -Proof Options: guests can warm up with Peppermint Hot Cocoa , topped with cold foam, or Hot Apple Cider .

Sweet Bites Fireside Brownie Skillet: Warm chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped topping, white chocolate and raspberry drizzle topped with peppermint Chocolate Caramel Beignets: Chocolate and caramel beignets tossed in powdered sugar Strawberry Nutella® Pizza: Nutella®, strawberries, powdered sugar with a cheesecake drizzle



PLAN YOUR HOLIDAY VISIT

To book a holiday event, reserve a bay, or check local venue hours for Thanksgiving Day and the festive season, visit topgolf.com/holidays or download the Topgolf app.

Holiday Hours: