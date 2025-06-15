Toothless Takes Over Burger King: Fire-Breathing Menu Inspired By How to Train Your Dragon Movie

Facebook

BIG NEWS! My hoard just got tastier. The humans at Burger King® are teaming up with the new live-action How to Train Your Dragon film from Universal Pictures, and together, we’re bringing a flame-blasting feast fit for dragon trainers everywhere! Starting May 27, fly by your local BK to snag four legendary, dragon-approved takes on their favorite fire-cooked eats — just in time to get hyped for the new movie, soaring into theaters June 13.

You know I love fire, and BK? They’ve mastered it. Their flame-grilled Whopper® is practically dragon cuisine. But now they’ve turned up the heat with these beastly new bites:

🔥 Dragon Flame-Grilled Whopper – The alpha of burgers. 1/4 lb* of juicy flame-grilled beef on a magical red-and-orange-marbled bun (colored with real veggies and spices — not yak spit), stacked with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mayo. Even Hookfang approves.

🔥 Fiery Dragon Mozzarella Fries – Gooey mozzarella meets dragon fire! These spicy sticks are breaded with peppers and Fiery Calabrian chili, served in my very own Toothless-themed carton (you’re welcome).

🧃 Soaring Strawberry Lemonade – Thirsty from battle training? Quench it with this fruity elixir made with real fruit juice*. It’s like flying through a strawberry-scented thunderstorm.

🍨 Viking’s Chocolate Sundae – The perfect post-flight reward. Vanilla soft-serve, HERSHEY’S® chocolate syrup, and crunchy cookie crumbles in the color of a true Viking’s beard (black and green, obviously).

“At BK, we love to bring partnerships to life that create an awesome experience for families. Our new collaboration with How to Train Your Dragon is going to be fun for both kids and kids at heart,” says Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King US&C. “Our team has created a delicious menu inspired by the beloved characters and themes of this exciting new movie that brings that experience to Burger King restaurants.”

But that’s not all — fire up your talons (or thumbs) because from May 27 to July 15, the new “Night Fury Flight” game is landing in the BK app and website! Royal Perks members can play daily to unlock rewards, exclusive offers, and enter to win amazing sweepstakes prizes — like AMC Theatres® gift cards or even a grand prize trip for four to Universal Orlando Resort to experience the new Isle of Berk attraction. (Note: I may photobomb your pictures.)

Want more info? Want food? Want me? (Okay, maybe not me.) Visit www.bk.com to find a participating BK near you or to join the Royal Perks clan.

Now go forth, brave trainer — and bring napkins. Lots of napkins.

— Toothless, Night Fury & Tastebud Tyrant 🖤🐉