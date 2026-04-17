The Stewpot Invites Dallas Community Service April 19-25

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The Dallas community is invited to serve at The Stewport during Love Your Neighbor Week April 19–25. During National Volunteer Month, the Dallas community is invited to participate in more than 650 volunteer opportunities, serving neighbors experiencing poverty and homelessness.

The Stewpot invites individuals, families, and community groups across Dallas to take part in Love Your Neighbor Week, a week of hands-on volunteer opportunities supporting neighbors experiencing homelessness and poverty. Taking place April 19 through April 25, Love Your Neighbor Week will bring together volunteers from across the city. They will serve meals, assist in the food pantry, support outreach programs, assemble snack bags and hygiene kits, and help care for The Stewpot campus.

The Stewpot Hosts Neighbor Talent Show

On Thursday, April 23, The Stewpot will host a Neighbor Talent Show following Streetside Showers. The talent show provides neighbors an opportunity to share their gifts through art, essays, singing, and instrumental performance. This event highlights creative expression, builds confidence, and offers a meaningful way for neighbors to share their voices with the community.

The week will conclude with an All Ages Volunteer Day on Saturday, April 25, designed especially for families with children to assemble snack bags and hygiene kits together. While all are welcome, the event encourages families to serve side-by-side and help instill a spirit of volunteerism in the next generation.

From Sunday, April 19 through Saturday, April 25, volunteer opportunities will take place at several locations, including: The Stewpot, 1610 S. Malcolm X Blvd.in Dallas; The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, 1818 Corsicana St., Dallas; First Presbyterian Church of Dallas, 1835 Young St. downtown Dallas. Additional volunteer activities will occur throughout the week.

The Stewpot in Dallas Mission

The Stewpot recently celebrated their 50th anniversary in Dallas, and the nonprofit has stayed true to their original mission: “To love and serve our neighbors so they can overcome homelessness and poverty. At The Stewpot, this mission guides everything we do. From meals and showers to case management and creative expression, every program is rooted in our deep commitment to walk alongside our neighbors as they seek stability, healing, and hope. We believe that love is active—and service is transformational. Whether someone comes through our doors needing food, support, or simply to be seen, we meet them with dignity, respect, and compassion.

For more information, please visit thestewpot.org.