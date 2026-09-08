Texas State Board of Education Adopts New Personal Financial Literacy Standards

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AUSTIN, Texas — September 8, 2026 — On Friday, the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) completed its revision of the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) for social studies. Chairman Aaron Kinsey thanked the board for its work, which took more than a year to complete. Last week’s adoption of the U.S. History, World History, World Geography and Government standards completes the board’s work on K-12 social studies.

“These updated social studies TEKS represent Texas’ commitment to rigorous learning, with a central emphasis on the foundations of Western Civilization and the values that shaped America’s and Texas’ founding. Texas students will graduate with a solid understanding of our history, our republican form of government and our exceptional place in the world,” said Chairman Kinsey.

In addition to the social studies TEKS, the SBOE adopted new Personal Financial Literacy (PFL) standards. The new TEKS will teach students how to set goals, budget, save, invest, develop business plans and more.

“One of the vital aspects of our PFL standards is that students understand the financial impact on their economic future under capitalism compared to socialism and communism. There is no better way to teach a lesson than to make it personal, and financial outcomes vary greatly under these different economic models,” said Chairman Kinsey.

These updated social studies TEKS bring Texas standards in line with state law, which, over the last several legislative sessions, has introduced new mandates to refocus education on Western Civilization and its values.