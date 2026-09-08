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Home News Texas State Board of Education Adopts New Personal Financial Literacy Standards

Texas State Board of Education Adopts New Personal Financial Literacy Standards

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Kristin Barclay
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AUSTIN, Texas — September 8, 2026 — On Friday, the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) completed its revision of the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) for social studies. Chairman Aaron Kinsey thanked the board for its work, which took more than a year to complete. Last week’s adoption of the U.S. History, World History, World Geography and Government standards completes the board’s work on K-12 social studies.

“These updated social studies TEKS represent Texas’ commitment to rigorous learning, with a central emphasis on the foundations of Western Civilization and the values that shaped America’s and Texas’ founding. Texas students will graduate with a solid understanding of our history, our republican form of government and our exceptional place in the world,” said Chairman Kinsey.

In addition to the social studies TEKS, the SBOE adopted new Personal Financial Literacy (PFL) standards. The new TEKS will teach students how to set goals, budget, save, invest, develop business plans and more.

“One of the vital aspects of our PFL standards is that students understand the financial impact on their economic future under capitalism compared to socialism and communism. There is no better way to teach a lesson than to make it personal, and financial outcomes vary greatly under these different economic models,” said Chairman Kinsey.

These updated social studies TEKS bring Texas standards in line with state law, which, over the last several legislative sessions, has introduced new mandates to refocus education on Western Civilization and its values.

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Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies.
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