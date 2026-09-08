NorTex College Fair at TWU Sept. 8

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The 2026 NorTex College Fair will be hosted by Texas Woman’s University (TWU) Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The College Fair takes place on TWU’s Denton campus, in the Student Union at Hubbard Hall. The event is free and open to students, parents and others interested in meeting more than 90 colleges, universities and trade school representatives in one location.

The fair is designed to assist applicants through their college journey, from introducing them to colleges they may have never considered, to assisting them in the financial aid process. Registration is required online at https://twu.edu/visit/nortex-college-fair/.

“Choosing what comes after high school is a big decision, and not every student or family has the time or resources to visit multiple campuses,” said Brittnee Hernandez, manager of strategic initiatives and operations at Texas Woman’s University. “This college fair brings those opportunities together in one place, giving students the chance to explore colleges, universities and trade schools, ask meaningful questions, and connect with people who can help guide their next steps.”

Over 90 Admissions Officers at NorTex College Fair

In addition to the opportunity to meet admissions officers from more than 90 colleges and universities, TWU is offering additional opportunities to make students’ college preparation smoother, including: In Bridges Auditorium, attendees can learn more about the federal applications and scholarship opportunities during the Financial Aid Breakout Session.

In The SGA Chambers (Room 1510), prospective students and their parents can learn about TWU’s Distinguished Scholar Programs, a program unique to TWU that awards scholarships from $6,000 annually to the full cost of attendance, depending on the program. In SUHH Room 223, applicants are invited to receive hands-on assistance from admissions officers and ask questions regarding their applications.

Free Parking at TWU Event

Students, Parents and Guests: Free, permit-less parking will be available for all students and supporting adults.

Texas Woman’s University is the nation’s largest woman-focused university system with campuses in Denton, Dallas, and Houston. Founded in 1901, TWU has built a reputation on contributions in nursing, healthcare, education, the arts and sciences, and business. TWU’s inclusive culture prioritizes experiential learning, leadership, service, discovery, and health and well-being, and national media have recognized the university as a top college for student-parents, veterans, and social mobility. In 2024, TWU eclipsed a $125 million goal in its ongoing fundraising effort, DREAM BIG, which supports programming, equipment, scholarships, and faculty. To learn more about the campaign or the university, visit dreambig.twu.edu or twu.edu.