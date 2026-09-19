Citrusfest Showcase at The Bomb Factory Oct. 1

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Citrusfest second annual showcase connects rising artists with award-winning talent, industry mentors and music fans Oct. 1 at The Studio at The Bomb Factory. The one-night-only live music showcase celebrates emerging talent, artist discovery and Dallas-Fort Worth’s growing music scene at The Studio at The Bomb Factory, 2727 Canton Street in Dallas.

This year’s lineup features R&B and soul musician and actress Alexis Ray Parker, genre-blending singer-songwriter D.X.N., indie-country artist David Forsyth, award-winning singer-songwriter Leslie Austin and American Idol contestant TRVR?, among others. The evening will be hosted by Jazzi Black, midday personality on 97.9 FM The Beat.

The event will also feature appearances by music industry professionals who will provide participating artists insight, mentorship and valuable connections to help build sustainable careers in music. This year’s industry professionals include Amp Buchanan, independent A&R executive, artist development strategist and Grammy U mentor; Tre Nagella, Grammy Award-winning producer, mixer and recording engineer; and Dale Brock, an entertainment professional with more than 25 years of experience in talent buying, touring, festival production and live entertainment.

Citrusfest Founder Sydney Peters

Founded by Sydney Peters, Citrusfest was created to give unsigned and independent artists meaningful exposure, industry connections and opportunities to advance their careers. Peters launched the concept in 2020 while studying at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and brought Citrusfest to Dallas as a live showcase in 2025. With a background in artist relations, live event production and operations, Peters continues to grow Citrusfest as a platform where emerging artists can perform, learn, connect and reach new audiences.

“Citrusfest is about discovering great music, but it’s also about creating access,” said Peters. “We want artists to walk away with more than a performance. We want them to gain relationships, knowledge and opportunities that can help them take the next step in their careers.”

For music fans, Citrusfest offers the chance to experience a diverse lineup of artists in an intimate setting and discover new music before these performers reach a wider audience. For artists and industry professionals, the evening creates a place for connection, collaboration and conversation around the future of music in DFW. Citrus Showcase is from 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 1, and tickets are $25, available at thecitrusfest.com.

Support for Citrusfest

Citrusfest is made possible through the support of Citrus Ventures Group, Peter Damon Group, The Studio at The Bomb Factory and One Stop Technical Resource Services (OSTRS).

Founded by Sydney Peters in 2020, Citrusfest began as a virtual platform designed to create exposure and opportunities for unsigned artists during the pandemic. The concept expanded into its first live Dallas showcase in 2025 and returns in 2026 with a growing roster of performing artists and industry professionals. Citrusfest brings artists, music fans and industry leaders together through live performance, mentorship, discovery and meaningful connections, while contributing to the continued growth of the Dallas-Fort Worth music community.