USA’s 250th Anniversary Celebrated at State Fair of Texas

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Free patriotic experiences at the State Fair of Texas celebrate the USA’s 250th birthday, with red, white, and blue woven throughout the Fairgrounds. The Fair’s commemorative theme, “Stars, Stripes, and Howdies,” the America 250 celebration will span all 277 acres, bringing patriotic attractions, exhibits, and experiences to Fairgoers of all ages.

During the annual Opening Day Ceremony at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 25 on the Hall of State steps, Fairgoers can view a special America 250 flyover after the national anthem concludes. Consisting of a B-52 Stratofortress, two F-35 Lightning IIs, an A-10 Thunderbolt II, this stunning military flyover will captivate the audience. Following the flyover, future servicemembers of the U.S. Air Force will be sworn in with the Oath of Enlistment.

Throughout opening weekend, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 25-27, an HH-60 Pave Hawk, along with other military assets will be on display near the Hall of State.

Freedom250 Mobile Education Truck

Next to the Craft Pavilion and Little Lone Stars Land, the Freedom250 Mobile Education Truck will be in place all 24 days of the Fair. Traveling across the country, this mobile exhibit an immersive experience is for Americans of all ages, with a special emphasis on interactive content for school-aged students. Covering various aspects of American history, fairgoers can view the wall of American Heroes, learn more about the road to Constitution, and more.

D.A.R. House – Revolutionary Women: The Role of Women and Girls in the American Revolution. The Jane Douglas D.A.R. House is introducing the new exhibit for the 2026 State Fair. It features display panels and artifacts that tell the stories of service, rebellion, and hardship of the mostly overlooked roles of women and girls in the American Revolution. While visiting, guests are encouraged to visit the Membership Table of the Daughters of the American Revolution to see if they can help find their own Revolutionary War patriot.

Fair Park Music Hall–Whitman on Walls!

Broadway Dallas proudly presents Whitman on Walls! Free daily screenings of Compagnia de’ Colombari’s Whitman on Walls! will take place in the Music Hall, featuring 50 artists performing Walt Whitman’s iconic poem, “Song of Myself.” Guests can enjoy the films while relaxing indoors, with select days featuring live performances by Texan artists.

Creative Arts Building – “United We Can” Display. The beloved Creative Arts building is welcoming a brand-new exhibit for this year’s Fair – “United We Can,” a special display featuring hundreds of canned jars themed to each state, all arranged in a specific way to create an American Flag. Guests can experience this eye-catching exhibit all 24 days of the Fair from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

USA 250 Live Music Performances at State Fair of Texas

Among the 100-plus artists showcasing their talent on one of the State Fair’s live music stages, the United States Army 1st Cavalry Band joins the esteemed lineup on the all-new ZiegenBock® Stage at The Old Mill, with performances at 2, 4, 6, and 8 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Texas Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial. Fairgoers are encouraged to pay respects to our fallen at the Texas Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial, located across from the Music Hall. The memorial is open to the public year-round.

Military and First Responders Discounts

The State Fair honors active-duty military, retired military, veterans, and first responders through two State Fair discounted admission opportunities. Qualified military personnel receive $5 off admission any day of the Fair through our Military Discount, presented by Chevrolet. Qualified first responders—including active and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics, and other emergency services personnel—receive $5 off admission any day of the Fair through our First Responders Discount, presented by The Dallas Morning News.

Military and first responder guests purchasing discounted admission online will be prompted to verify eligibility through ID.me. Guests purchasing at the gate should bring valid documentation.

These are just the highlights of the more than 100 daily activities you and your family receive free access to with admission to the 2026 State Fair of Texas. To start planning your visit and see the complete entertainment listing, visit BigTex.com/Attractions. Season Passes and FLEX Tickets are now available for purchase at BigTex.com/Tickets. The 2026 State Fair of Texas kicks off Sept. 25, and runs through Oct. 18, 2026. Join the festivities for “Stars, Stripes, and Howdies” at the Most Texan Place on Earth®!