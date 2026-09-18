Titus Andronicus Presented by Shakespeare Dallas Sept. 18-Oct. 18

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Shakespeare Dallas will present Titus Andronicus, directed by Dr. Danielle Georgiou, Sept. 18-Oct. 18, as part of the 54th annual Shakespeare in the Park festival. The show will run Thursday-Sunday at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater (1500 Tenison Parkway in Dallas). Picnicking is encouraged, and beer and wine is allowed.

“We are reimagining Titus Andronicus as Club Titus: a glamorous, decadent nightclub in a state of decay, where wealth, power, and spectacle collide,” says Dr. Georgiou. “Beneath the glitter and excess lies a brutal world driven by ego, violence, and revenge, inviting us to examine how performative power and toxic masculinity continue to shape our culture today.”

Titus Andronicus Performance Info

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. for general admission, and performances begin at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for general admission, and $15 for students and seniors. Value Packs start at $55; see all the shows that season for just $18 per show. For tickets or more information, plesae dall the Box Office at 214-559-2778 or visit shakespearedallas.org.

Titus Andronicus, an intense tragedy by William Shakespeare, is reimagined as glamorous “Club Titus” and directed by Dr. Danielle Georgiou. Roman general Titus Andronicus returns from war with four prisoners who vow to take revenge against him, starting a bloody, vengeful rivalry. The cast includes Adrian Godinez as Titus, Nicole Berastequi as Tamora, Shawn Gann as Aaron, Omar Padilla as Saturninus, Caitlin Chapa as Marcus, Brandon Whitlock as Chiron, Tommy Stuart as Demetrius, Lily Gast as Lavinia, Jon Garrard as Lucius, Dylan Weand as Bassianus/Aemlius/GothVoice, David Helms as Quintus/Young Lucius, Bethany Mejorado as Martius/Goth Voice, Cameron Casey as Mutius/Publius/Goth Voice, Matty Rafanelli as Nurse, and Ali Macaulay as Clown.

Shakespeare Dallas

For over 50 years, Shakespeare Dallas has entertained North Texas with exciting and accessible indoor and outdoor theatre, integrated school programs, community events, and cultural enrichment. Performing for more than 25,000 attendees each year, Shakespeare Dallas is best known for the beloved Shakespeare in the Park series, producing quality works the way Shakespeare was meant to be enjoyed: under the stars. For more information about Shakespeare Dallas, visit shakespearedallas.org.