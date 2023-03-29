Texas Lottery® has 2nd & 3rd Largest Jackpots In The World

Facebook

AUSTIN – Texas Lottery® players will have another chance to win the largest Lotto Texas® jackpot in more than 12 years, as it now stands at an estimated annuitized $59 million for the Wednesday, March 29 drawing. The current jackpot ranks as the third largest jackpot in the world, as it sits behind the estimated annuitized Powerball® jackpot worth $132 million for the Wednesday, March 29 drawing, as well as the estimated annuitized Mega Millions® jackpot worth $355 million for the Friday, March 31 drawing. Tonight’s Lotto Texas drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $36.1 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for the Saturday, April 1 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $61 million.

“We’re hoping that tonight’s Lotto Texas drawing produces at least one jackpot winner, so that we can celebrate the game’s largest winner since May of 2010 and the first Lotto Texas jackpot winner of this year,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Sales for the game continue to come in at a steady pace as we get deeper into this historic jackpot run, which will generate important revenue for public education in Texas. We know our players are thrilled to be playing for this large Lotto Texas jackpot prize, so we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win. If it appears that you have the jackpot-winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 83rd in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing, extending the record for the longest jackpot run in game history. This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the May 29, 2010, drawing, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million. The winning ticket for that Lotto Texas drawing was sold at 7-Eleven Convenience Store #21972, located at 8902 Garland Road, in Dallas, and was claimed by The Bilmar Trust. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004, drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

Lotto Texas has boasted nine different winning jackpot drawings in the $50 million range throughout the game’s 30-year history. The last time was for the Jan. 26, 2005, drawing, when an advertised $57 million prize was claimed by a Garland resident, who purchased the winning ticket at Tom Thumb #2561, in Garland. The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $40 million was for the Sept. 30, 2020, drawing, when an estimated $47 million prize was claimed by a Seguin resident who purchased the winning ticket at Pic N Pac 10 in Seguin.

In 2022, there were six Lotto Texas jackpot winners. The game’s most recent jackpot winner was a Katy resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $19 million for the drawing held on Sept. 17, 2022.

While the jackpot prize remains up for grabs, many Texas Lottery players have been coming away with lower-tier Lotto Texas prizes during the recent jackpot run. For players that choose the game’s popular add-on feature – Extra! – for $1 more per Play, non-jackpot prizes could be increased by up to $10,000. Since being introduced in April 2013, Extra! has produced year-over-year sales increases for the Texas Lottery, including a record-setting year in FY 2022 with $39.6 million in total sales. In the March 27 drawing, 57,407 Lotto Texas tickets, including those that played Extra!, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $11,640.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. Ticket sales for the next Lotto Texas drawing will close at 10:02 p.m. CT on Wednesday. More information about playing Lotto Texas and the Extra! add-on feature can be found here.