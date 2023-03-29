Cedar Hill Police Seek Help Identifying Assault Suspect

Facebook

On 03-02-23 at 0911 hours, Cedar Hill Police responded to the 1200 block of Venus St. in Cedar Hill regarding a major disturbance. An unknown black male forced his way into the victim’s residence and assaulted her. After the assault, the suspect fled southbound on Venus St. The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20’s with an afro-style hair with twists, and approximately 5’3 in height. He was wearing a maroon jacket and black and red plaid pajama pants at the time of the offense.

Please contact Sgt. Podany at 972-291-5181 ext. 2110 or by email at jr.podany@cedarhilltx.com