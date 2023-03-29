Road Closures: $233 million Interstate 30/SH 360 Interchange Project in Arlington

Facebook

The Texas Department of Transportation’s work continues on the $233 million Interstate 30/SH 360 Interchange Project in Arlington. TxDOT announced the new westbound I-30 interchange ramp to SH 360 was expected to open March 21 and the southbound SH 360 interchange ramp to eastbound I-30 opened on March 17.

Closures listed below are subject to changes due to weather and schedule. For more information and new project photos, please visit the Keep 30360 Moving website.

The City of Arlington has partnered with Waze to give drivers the best experience possible to get around town. Drivers can download Waze for free at www.waze.com/get for iOS and Android and see real-time traffic, find optimal routes, avoid road closures and more.

I-30 Mainlanes and Ramps

I-30 Westbound Mainlanes

Nightly, March 27-March 30, April 3-5, April 10-15 and April 24-29, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m.: I-30 westbound mainlanes may be closed between Six Flags Drive and Ballpark Way for bridge construction. Traffic will be detoured to exit Six Flags Drive and continue on the I-30 westbound frontage road to re-enter from the AT&T Way/Baird Farm Road entrance ramp. EXPECT SIGNIFICANT DELAYS. SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTE.

I-30 Eastbound Mainlanes

Nightly, March 27-March 30, April 3-5, April 10-15 and April 24-29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.: I-30 eastbound mainlanes may be closed between SH 360 and Six Flags Drive for bridge construction. Traffic will be detoured to exit Six Flags Drive and continue on the I-30 eastbound frontage road to re-enter from the Six Flags Drive entrance ramp. EXPECT SIGNIFICANT DELAYS. SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTE.

I-30 Westbound Exit to SH 360 Northbound

Nightly, March 27-March 30, April 3-5, April 10-15 and April 24-29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.: The I-30 west to SH 360 north direct connector ramp may be closed for bridge construction. Traffic will be directed to exit the preceding exit to SH 360/Six Flags Drive and follow detour signs.

I-30 Westbound Frontage Road

Nightly, March 27-March 30, April 3-5, April 10-15 and April 24-29, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.: The I-30 westbound frontage road between Six Flags Drive and SH 360 may be closed for bridge construction. Traffic will be detoured north to Lamar Blvd, then west to Baird Farm Road, and south to return to the I-30 westbound frontage road.

I-30 Eastbound Frontage Road

Nightly, March 27-March 30, April 3-5, April 10-15 and April 24-29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.: The I-30 eastbound frontage road between Copeland Rd and Six Flags Drive may be closed for bridge construction. Traffic will be detoured to eastbound Six Flags Drive.

SH 360 Mainlanes and Ramps

SH 360 Southbound Mainlanes

Nightly, March 27-March 30, April 3-5, April 10-15 and April 24-29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.: The SH 360 southbound mainlanes may be closed between Ave J and Six Flags Drive for bridge construction. Traffic will be detoured to exit Ave J/Lamar Boulevard/Six Flags Drive, continue on the SH 360 southbound frontage road to re-enter from the ramp from Lamar Boulevard. EXPECT SIGNIFICANT DELAYS. SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTE.

SH 360 Northbound Mainlanes

Nightly, March 27-March 30, April 3-5, April 10-15 and April 24-29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.: The SH 360 northbound mainlanes may be closed between Ave J and Six Flags Drive for bridge construction. Traffic will be detoured to exit Six Flags Drive, continue on the SH 360 northbound frontage road to re-enter from the ramp from Brown Boulevard/Ave K. EXPECT SIGNIFICANT DELAYS. SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTE.

SH 360 Southbound Exit to I-30 Westbound

Nightly, March 27-March 30, April 3-5, April 10-15 and April 24-29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.: The SH 360 southbound exit to I-30 westbound will be closed in coordination with the mainline closure for bridge construction. Traffic will be detoured to exit Ave J/Lamar Boulevard/Six Flags Drive, continue on the SH 360 southbound frontage road, turn west on Lamar Boulevard, and turn south on Baird Farm Road to return to the I-30 westbound frontage road.

SH 360 Southbound Entrance from Lamar Boulevard

Nightly, March 27-March 30, April 3-5, April 10-15 and April 24-29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.: The SH 360 southbound entrance ramp from Lamar Boulevard will be closed in coordination with the SH 360 southbound mainlanes closure for bridge construction. Traffic will be directed to the next entrance ramp from Six Flags Drive.

SH 360 Frontage Road

SH 360 Southbound Frontage Road

Lamar Boulevard to Six Flags Drive

Nightly, March 27-March 30, April 3-5, April 10-15 and April 24-29, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.: The SH 360 southbound frontage road between Lamar Boulevard and Six Flags Drive may be closed for bridge construction. Traffic will be detoured westbound on Lamar Boulevard to Baird Farm Road, south on Baird Farm Road to Copeland Road, and east on Copeland Road to return to Six Flags Drive. EXPECT DELAYS.

SH 360 Northbound Frontage Road

Six Flags Drive to Lamar Boulevard

Nightly, March 27-March 30, April 3-5, April 10-15 and April 24-29, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.: The SH 360 northbound frontage road between Six Flags Drive and Lamar Boulevard may be closed for bridge construction. Traffic will be detoured eastbound on Six Flags Drive, cross over I-30, and return on westbound Lamar Boulevard to the SH 360 northbound frontage road. EXPECT DELAYS.

Local Streets

Six Flags Drive