Who’s Ready To Win $57.75 MILLION in Saturday’s Lotto Texas® Drawing?

AUSTIN – Rolling, rolling, rolling, the Lotto Texas jackpot has been rolling on for weeks now and thus has grown to one of the largest jackpot prizes on the continent, as the Lotto Texas® jackpot has surged to an estimated annuitized $57.75 million for the Saturday, March 25 drawing. Yes, this is the game’s largest jackpot in more than 12 years. The current jackpot ranks as the third largest jackpot in North America, sitting only behind the estimated annuitized Powerball® jackpot worth $112 million for the Saturday, March 25 drawing, as well as the estimated annuitized $302 million for the Friday, March 24 Mega Millions® drawing.

Saturday’s Lotto Texas drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $35 million. If there is no jackpot winner for Saturday’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for the Monday, March 27 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $58 million.

“One thing we know for certain is that when someone is lucky enough to win this growing Lotto Texas jackpot prize, they will be a Texas Lottery player,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We look forward to at least one person winning this jackpot, so that we can celebrate the largest Lotto Texas jackpot winner since May of 2010 and the first of this year. While the jackpot prize remains up for grabs, many Texas Lottery players have been coming away with lower-tier Lotto Texas prizes during the recent jackpot run, so we encourage our players to check their tickets after every drawing to see if they have won other cash prizes. As anticipation for Saturday’s drawing builds, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

For players that choose the game’s popular add-on feature – Extra! – for $1 more per Play, non-jackpot prizes could be increased by up to $10,000. Since being introduced in April 2013, Extra! has produced year-over-year sales increases for the Texas Lottery, including a record-setting year in FY 2022 with $39.6 million in total sales. In the March 22 drawing, 77,022 Lotto Texas tickets, including those that played Extra!, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $12,429. More information about playing Lotto Texas and the Extra! add-on feature can be found here.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 81st in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing, extending the record for the longest jackpot run in game history. This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the May 29, 2010, drawing, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million. The winning ticket for that Lotto Texas drawing was sold at 7-Eleven Convenience Store #21972, located at 8902 Garland Road, in Dallas, and was claimed by The Bilmar Trust. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004, drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

Lotto Texas has boasted nine different winning jackpot drawings in the $50 million range throughout the game’s 30-year history. The last time was for the Jan. 26, 2005, drawing, when an advertised $57 million prize was claimed by a Garland resident, who purchased the winning ticket at Tom Thumb #2561, in Garland. The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $40 million was for the Sept. 30, 2020, drawing, when an estimated $47 million prize was claimed by a Seguin resident who purchased the winning ticket at Pic N Pac 10 in Seguin.

In 2022, there were six Lotto Texas jackpot winners. The game’s most recent jackpot winner was a Katy resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $19 million for the drawing held on Sept. 17, 2022.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes. Ticket sales for the next Lotto Texas drawing will close at 10:02 p.m. CT on Saturday.



