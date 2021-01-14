Texas Is First State To Administer 1 Million COVID-19 Vaccines

Texas Ranks #1 For Percentage of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered

For some Texans in Phase 1A and Phase 1B finding access to a COVID-19 vaccine has been challenging and frustrating. We’ve seen long lines at vaccination centers, experienced difficulty getting through to pharmacies, and experienced first hand the difficulty in scheduling an appointment.

As DSHS shares vaccine information on Facebook, many have expressed their frustration in locating vaccine. DSHS responded: “Hey y’all, we understand your concerns and frustrations. DSHS and vaccine providers are working hard to improve each part of the COVID-19 vaccine process. Please continue to provide your feedback as it is vital for making improvements.

We wish there was enough vaccine to blanket every corner of Texas. Y’all know how big Texas is. It’s going to take a while for everyone who wants to get a vaccine to get one. Nearly a million doses have been given. Please be patient. And continue to take the steps that save lives:

🏡Stay home when you can

🚫Avoid crowds

😷#MaskUpTexas

↔️Stay 6 feet apart

🤒Stay home if sick

🦠Avoid large and risky gatherings

🙌Wash your hands often

🧼Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces

👉Don’t touch your face with unwashed hands

National Leader In Vaccinations

However, according to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) the State of Texas has administered more than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This milestone makes Texas the national leader in vaccinations. This milestone comes exactly one month to the day after the first doses arrived at vaccine providers in the state on December 14. According to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, the Lone Star State has administered more doses than any other state. Among the top 20 states for doses distributed, Texas ranks number one for percentage of doses administered.

“Texas is leading the way for our nation once again,” said Governor Abbott. “This is the biggest vaccination effort we have ever undertaken, and it would not be possible without the dedication and tireless efforts of our healthcare workers. We still have a long road ahead of us, but Texans continue to prove that we are up to this challenge.”

With Launch Of COVID-19 Vaccine Hubs More Will Continue To Be Vaccinated

Voluntary vaccination continues throughout the state for front-line health care workers, residents at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and Texans over 65 or with a chronic medical condition to aid in reducing hospitalizations and protect the health of those in these vulnerable populations. Texas receives more vaccine from the federal government each week and expects the weekly amount to increase in the future. The State of Texas will continue to swiftly distribute these vaccines to reduce hospitalizations and save lives.

