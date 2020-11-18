A group of Duncanville High School students hoped to offer messages of cheer and holiday season greeting to the residents of a local nursing home. The students gathered on a sunny Saturday afternoon, bringing paint and brushes to help them create cheerful artwork on residents’ windows at Laurenwood Nursing and Rehabiitation in Duncanville.

Marissa Mercado, a junior who is a member of the high school’s student council, helped plan the community service project. They hoped to help lift the spirits of residents who have been stuck indoors due to the pandemic.

“When the day actually came it was extremely humbling,” said Marissa. “Doing something as small as painting a flower on the window really brightened their entire day. COVID has brought a lot of darkness, but there is always room to shed some light. I’m very proud of the outcome and the smiles we were able to bring to others.”

Cheerful Artwork Lifts Spirits

The residents of Laurenwood Nursing and Rehabilitation, like many across the country, have been limited to few visits from family and friends in recent months. The facility’s activities coordinator says for her clients, just seeing the young people was encouraging.

“The residents were really impressed. The students did an amazing job,” said Laurenwood’s Activities Director Laura Mott. “When our residents look outside, they can see the pictures and know somebody is thinking about them.”

Duncanville HS Students

Fifteen Duncanville HS students participated in the project. Some painted holiday themes – like a row of turkeys – to celebrate the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Others created designs including an encouraging message, or to wish them a Merry Christmas.

Mott says the residents at Laurenwood would like the students to come back and do more. Duncanville High School’s National Art Honor Society is making plans to create some paintings that can be displayed inside the facility.

Laurenwood Nursing and Rehabilitation is located at 330 West Camp Wisdom Road in Duncanville. For more information, visit TheLaurenwood.com.

