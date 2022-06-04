Texas Black Invitational Rodeo at Fair Park Coliseum June 18

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Texas Black Invitational Rodeo returns for its 33rd season during Juneteenth weekend on June 18 at Fair Park Coliseum. Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday with the Grand Entry Parade at 6:30 p.m. The rodeo is presented by the African American Museum, and offers an exciting family-fun night at Fair Park.

Approximately 300 African American cowboys and cowgirls compete for cash prizes in bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing, a Pony Express relay race, and more. The fast-paced evening of thrills provides guests with a glimpse of the historical contributions that African Americans made in the settling of the western United States. The event also includes kids’ activities, trick lasso performances, concessions, music, and more.

Texas Black Invitational Rodeo Sold Out Last Year

“The Texas Black Invitational Rodeo – which sold out early last year – is the perfect way to celebrate Juneteenth,” said Dr. Harry Robinson, Jr., president and CEO of the African American Museum, Dallas. “And as exciting as the competition is, the event also serves as a wonderful opportunity to tell the often-forgotten stories of Black cowboys and cowgirls who played a vital role in shaping the American West, especially in Texas.”

Members from the Dallas Chapter and the North Dallas Chapter of the National Panhellenic Council will serve as grand marshals. Sponsors are the Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District, Frost Bank, KIPP Texas Public Schools, Trinity Review Services, Judge Staci Williams of the Texas 101st District Court, City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, State Fair of Texas, and OVG360.

Rodeo tickets are $10-$15, and VIP seats are $25-$30, available at fairparktix.com. Tickets are also available at the museum and at the Coliseum the day of the event. However, last year’s event sold out early. The Coliseum is located in Fair Park at 1438 Coliseum Drive.

KimaLee Dawn Performs at Hoe Down

The annual Hoe Down, features barbeque fixings and live entertainment at the African American Museum in Fair Park on June 17. The Hoe Down starts at 7 p.m. Friday. Texas urban country-western singer KimaLee Dawn, will perform that evening along with a deejay. Dawn was the first Black Texas Rodeo Queen. Hoe Down tickets are $15 per person. Tickets and details are available at the Museum, 3536 Grand Ave., or call 214-565-9026.

In 1974, the African American Museum was founded as a part of Bishop College, but has operated independently since 1979. For more than 40 years, the African American Museum has stood as a cultural beacon in Dallas and the Southwestern United States. The African American Museum is the only museum in the Southwestern United States devoted to the collection, preservation and display of African American artistic, cultural and historical materials that relate to the African American experience. For more information, visit aamdallas.org.