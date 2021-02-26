Share via: 0 Shares 0





The State Fair of Texas has announced that the 2021 food and beverage concessionaire application and the 2021 commercial exhibits application are now open. If you have a super creative product and a seasoned history of serving folks by the masses, then they’re looking for you!

The annual State Fair of Texas showcases a vast collection of small businesses. Nearly 80 concessionaires and over 200 exhibitors come together to promote their business in the spirit of the Fair. New businesses are invited to apply at BigTex.com.

The State Fair of Texas is renowned for its tasty and innovative food concoctions. In addition to being deep-fried culinary geniuses, their concessionaires also make gourmet, regional, national, and even international dishes with a Texas twist. Applicants must have large event experience, since the Fair has been known to serve more than 2.5 million people in only 24 days. Qualified small businesses are encouraged to apply for consideration at BigTex.com/2021Concessionaire through March 31.

Big Tex Choice Awards

Once a business is selected as a State Fair of Texas concessionaire, they are welcomed into a family unlike any they’ve ever experienced. Along with support from the Fair’s food and beverage department, veteran concessionaires offer their support to brand-new businesses with advice, feedback, and friendship throughout the journey. After a vendor has successfully completed their first State Fair, they are invited back for the next Fair. They are also eligible for the highly coveted Big Tex Choice Awards food competition. While new vendors are not eligible for the Big Tex Choice Awards in their inaugural year, they are eligible to be featured in the State Fair’s “new foods” communications.

With approximately 400,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor commercial exhibit space, the State Fair of Texas is the perfect destination to increase your product sales and awareness. Also generate sales leads, drive in-store traffic, and interact face-to-face with thousands of potential customers. For 24 days, eager fairgoers stroll the marketplaces filled with everything from the mouth-watering aroma of freshly roasted pecans, to the sights of handcrafted jewelry being engraved with someone special’s name. With hundreds of things to shop for, fairgoers love to explore the Fair’s commercial exhibits in search of the latest and greatest treasures. Some fairgoers even leave with their holiday shopping completed.

State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas is looking for exceptional businesses who can add an appealing new product or service to our roster for 2021. Applicants are selected based on the availability of space that can fill up quickly, and while the application is open until September 1, you are encouraged to apply as soon as possible at BigTex.com/Exhibitors.

Whether you’re a Texan, born and bred, or a Texan at heart, your application to become a food and beverage vendor or commercial exhibitor at the State Fair of Texas is welcome. It’s small businesses like yours that make the Fair one of the greatest events and attractions in the country. After a year that devastated small businesses together with the event industry, let’s lean on each other in 2021 to return in true Texas fashion, bigger and better than ever before. Visit BigTex.com/GetInvolved to start your application today or share it with an entrepreneurial friend.

Since its inception in 1886, the State Fair of Texas has celebrated all things Texan by promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment. The State Fair of Texas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with proceeds helping to preserve and improve our home, Fair Park; underwrite museums, community initiatives, and scholarship programs to support students throughout the Lone Star State pursuing higher education; and help improve State Fair operations. The 2021 exposition runs September 24 through October 17 in Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com for more information.

