Texas Based Kiolbassa Smoked Meats Are Delicious

Kiolbassa Smoked Meats Are The Real Deal

After getting a press release from Kiolbassa smoked meats, I accepted an offer from them to send us a sample kit of their meats. All I can say is “WOW!” It was a real hit with the family and we will be ordering more in the future. They sent us two different flavors of sausage links and our daughter, McKenzie can’t stay away from them. I had to see what she was raving about, and had one – which quickly became two, because she was right. They are the best links I have ever had.

Besides the links, they sent us some bacon. Due to my prior heart bypass, I had to go easy on the links (difficult, because they were so good, and only had two of the slices of bacon). Kristin and the kids all raved about the bacon and I must admit I would have loved to sneak some more. If I ever find it at our neighborhood Costco, suffice to say, we will be bringing more home. This was seriously the best bacon I had ever tasted. An added bonus, they are a Texas based company!

Neither the links nor the bacon gave me any level of indigestion and acid-reflux, something I have often been plagued with over past years. I have to say I heartily recommend all their products that we sampled. Visit their website to find products near you and learn more, plus they have some delicious recipes to try.

Community Enrichment Program’s One Year Anniversary

The excellence of their products, plus their emphasis on helping the community with their “Links of Love” program, makes them a real company worthy of everyone’s support – might I say “Support with a Benefit,” since you will really enjoy the products. Below, I am printing the press release they provided us along with my endorsement!

“This week, Kiolbassa Smoked Meats celebrates the first anniversary of their Links of Love Community Enrichment Program. Over the past year, Kiolbassa has donated more than 50 tons of Links of Love product to 26 cities throughout the US. These donations equate to over 589,000 individual servings distributed to those in need since November 2020. The donations were delivered to food banks and during disaster relief efforts such as Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, and the condominium building collapse in Miami.

The company has outlined the impact this program has had on the lives of thousands of Americans in its inaugural Links of Love Program Impact report that can be downloaded here.

A Legacy of Feeding Anyone In Need

“Since we opened our doors in 1949, my grandfather would feed anyone in need,” said Michael Kiolbassa, CEO, Kiolbassa Smoked Meats. “We are carrying on our family tradition of giving back by specifically targeting those we think are in the most critical times of their lives.”

Giving back to the community has been in Kiolbassa Smoked Meats DNA since 1949. Last year during the pandemic, the company redefined their community enrichment initiatives by creating the Links of Love program. This program uses an exclusively made fully-cooked, all-pork product using the highest quality ingredients geared toward food insecurity endeavors through food banks and disaster relief efforts. Through this program, Kiolbassa hopes to enrich lives by raising awareness of the impact of food insecurity nationwide.

During the pandemic, food insecurity suddenly affected individuals from all walks of like that have never experienced it before, and the need for food assistance continues to grow. On average, 1 in 8 people experience food insecurity, and 1 in 5 of those are children, which equals approximately 42 million Americans.

“We have learned quite a bit over the past year while making these donations,” said Wendy Stiles, Kiolbassa’s community enrichment director. “We understand that protein is hard to come by when people are experiencing hardship. Our hope is to be just a small part of the food insecurity relief efforts by providing healthy meal options to those in need.”

Family Owned For Three Generations

Kiolbassa has been family-owned and operated for three generations, producing hand-crafted, smoked sausage, bacon and chorizo using the finest cuts of meat. The mission to enrich the lives of others through their Links of Love initiative is at the heart of Kiolbassa. Kiolbassa distributes their products to select grocery retailers and club stores across the United States and Mexico. Kiolbassa’s Links of Love community enrichment initiative is a national program focused on improving the lives of people who are suffering from food insecurity or unfortunately affected by natural disasters.

Kiolbassa encourages everyone to visit their local food banks website to learn how you can join the fight to end hunger.”

I urge those who love links, bacon and smoked meats to visit their website at www.kiolbassa.com and enjoy the bounty they provide.