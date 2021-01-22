Texans Can Save Hundreds of Dollars Annually While Switching to Renewable Energy

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Texas Power Switch group-energy buying program allows Texans to lower their electricity bills with 100% renewable plans

Texas Power Switch, a licensed Texas energy aggregator announced that it has transitioned to 100% renewable energy to provide residential customers with clean power at no additional cost.

Based on average household electricity consumption in Texas, a switch to renewable energy could reduce residential greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 22,000 pounds of CO2 per household per year. This is equivalent to taking 2.2 vehicles off the road or heating 1.2 homes for an entire year, which would be a significant step toward reducing indirect emissions related to household energy consumption.

Renewable energy has historically been considered too expensive, but new research shows that is no longer the case. Texas Power Switch Vice President of North America JP Harper says that by taking this step, “we hope to make switching to renewable electricity simple, accessible, and affordable for everyone.”

Texas Power Switch has been operating in Texas since 2017, working with cities to offer residents a no-cost, no-obligation way to lower their electricity bills through the power of group buying.

Those interested in possibly switching through the program should register at www.texaspowerswitch.com. Registration is free and there are no obligations to switch if customers are happy with their current provider and electricity plan. Texas Power Switch then negotiates the best deals it can on behalf of these potential customers, with retail electric providers bidding through a reverse energy auction to win the right to serve those customers. The winning rates are presented to the registrants and it is then up to each individual to accept an offer or not (again, no obligations and registration is free).

The next auction is on January 26th. The more people who register before the 26th, the more likely the Texas Power Switch is to secure a great rate for program participants.

Save an Average of $450/Year

To date, over 40,000 Texans have participated and those who switched with the last auction are expected to save an average of $452 per year. Participants from previous programs are very happy with the program. Renee from Lewisville said “[The process] was easy and straightforward. I have received my first bill and it is about ½ the cost from my other provider. I’m looking forward to seeing this every month.”

According to Harper, the savings with the upcoming auction are expected to be similar, if not greater.

Please note: Households served by electric cooperatives and municipally-owned utilities are unable to participate; however, any household in a deregulated service area is invited to participate. PUCT #80419

