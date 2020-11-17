Tarrant County Pleads With Public To Slow COVID-19 Spread

Tarrant County Hospitalization Is Above 15% COVID Occupancy

The lights are flashing red in Tarrant County as their hospitalization rate is the highest it has ever been. As of today, they are above the 15% COVID occupancy rate (2219 COVID patients hospitalized) which Governor Abbott says is a red flag. Furthermore the ICUs in Tarrant County have a 92% occupancy with only 36 beds remaining, only 3 PICU beds.

Currently, Tarrant County has more active COVID cases than ever before, and with Thanksgiving days away public health officials are worried. The positivity rate in Tarrant County is currently 14%. Over the past seven days, the county is averaging 701 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, a county record.

Tarrant County Request Voluntary Restrictions

While Tarrant County’s Public Health Director hasn’t issued any “stay at home” orders, he is asking for the public’s help in bending the curve. In order to lower the positivity rate, Tarrant County is asking residents to avoid non essential travel, limit indoor gatherings at bars, gyms, sporting events, etc. They are also urging the public to celebrate Thanksgiving at home with immediate family.

They’re asking bars for voluntary closures (during the surge), and advising essential businesses to remain at 50% capacity. Also asking non-essential businesses to go to 25% capacity while moving more towards online, delivery and take-out models. Additional guidance includes enforcing mask wearing by customers and employees.

For schools, Tarrant County asks for the voluntary shutdown of sporting events, or at the least, for there to be no audiences. Also, asking for students to wear masks during recess and sporting events/practices. They’re urging parents to limit students activities outside of school like parties, etc. Also, if their child is symptomatic or not feeling well, parents are urged to keep their children at home.

Now, with all of that being said, the PBR World Championship just wrapped up in Arlington this past weekend and Disney on Ice is scheduled in Ft. Worth in December. Plus, the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and related events are coming to Arlington December 3-12.

Do you need a COVID-19 test in Tarrant County? Get testing information at covidtesting.Tarrantcounty.com

