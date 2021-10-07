Target Deal Days October 10-12, Holiday Price Match Guarantee

16 shares Facebook

Target Deal Days Available Online, Via App and In Store Oct. 10-12

With supply chain shortages, shipping delays and more holiday shoppers are urged to start their shopping now! Target is kicking off the holiday shopping season with Target Deal Days October 10-12, 2021. This year Target is offering their deals online, through the Target App and, at all Target stores, making it easier for shoppers to save big, no matter how they choose to shop.

And, more good news, Target is introducing a new, industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee, committing to match the lowest prices at Target starting earlier than ever. The Price Match Guarantee starts on October 10 and runs through December 24. Plus, new this year, guests can request a price adjustment on all* items purchased at Target Oct. 10 through Dec. 24 if the retailer lowers the price later in the season. Price adjustments take the stress and guesswork out of deal hunting. Additionally, as part of its existing policy, Target will continue to match select competitors’ pricing within 14 days of purchase.

“As we approach the holiday season, guests are excited to shop early, and our team is ready to help them prepare so they can celebrate what matters most — time with family and friends,” said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer, Target.

“That’s why we’re bringing back Target Deal Days, offering incredible value earlier than ever, and making the shopping experience even easier with deals available online, through the Target App and in our more than 1,900 stores for the first time. We’re also introducing a new, industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee – all designed to provide guests with the confidence they’re getting the best deals at Target, no matter when they choose to shop.

Target’s Deal Days promise savings on TVs, Beats headphones ($129.99), fleece, video games, vacuums, kitchen appliances, food and beverage offerings, and much more.

First Look at Top Target Deal Days Offers

Electronics

$329.99 Element 55″ Smart TV (reg. $449.99)

$149.99 HP 27” HD Computer Monitor (reg. $219.99)

$129.99 Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones (reg. $199.99)

Up to 60% on Video Games, including Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle – Nintendo Switch for $15

Target Deal Days Home & Beauty

$119.99 Instant Pot 8 qt 11-in-1 Air Fryer Duo Crisp + Electric Pressure Cooker (reg. $199.99)

$69.99 Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker (reg. $89.99)

Buy One, Get One 40% off Select Nursery Furniture

30% off Bed Head Hair Tools

Food & Beverage

20% off Favorite Day Treats

Spend $50 on Food & Beverage, Get $10 Gift Card with Same-Day Services

Target Exclusive Toys