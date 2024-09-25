Tanger Outlets Fort Worth Hosts TangerPink Party & Beauty Event to Support Breast Cancer Awareness and Research Efforts, Oct. 19

Facebook

Fort Worth community invited for themed activities, exclusive shopping deals and donation opportunities honoring 30th anniversary of supporting breast cancer research and awareness

FORT WORTH, Texas (Sept. 25, 2024) – Tanger Outlets Fort Worth will host a Paint Tanger Pink event on Saturday, Oct. 19 from noon – 4 p.m. in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event features a DIY beauty bar, trend insights and free gifts while bringing the community together to improve outcomes and save lives for those impacted by breast cancer.

Shoppers are also encouraged to donate a minimum of $10 to receive a special voucher with curated offers from more than 30 leading retailers, including Nike, Coach, Lululemon, Columbia, American Eagle and more. All donations made via Tanger’s online donation campaign directly benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF), the largest private funder of breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer research in the world and the highest-rated breast cancer research organization in the country.

At Tanger centers across the country, 100% of donations from both local and national fundraising efforts will go toward breast cancer research and programs.

The annual TangerPink campaign has raised over $18.9 million since 1994 in support of breast cancer efforts. Through our partnership with BCRF since 2011, Tanger has funded over 92,000 hours of life-saving research. As TangerPink marks its 30th anniversary supporting breast cancer research and awareness, the Fort Worth community is invited to make a lasting impact by joining the events at Tanger Fort Worth and donating online through Oct. 31 for exclusive shopping deals.

WHAT: ​ ​ Tanger Fort Worth Paint Tanger Pink Event

WHEN: ​ Saturday, Oct. 19

​noon – 4 p.m.

WHERE: ​ Tanger Fort Worth

​In Center Court near Polo Ralph Lauren

​15853 North Freeway

​Fort Worth, TX 76177

HOW: ​ The event is FREE and open to the public.

Donate directly to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® at tanger.com/pink to receive exclusive offers from Tanger Fort Worth retailers.

To learn more about this and other upcoming events at Tanger Fort Worth, visit tanger.com/fortworth – and connect on Facebook and Instagram.