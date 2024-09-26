Mansfield Police Apprehend Murder Suspects, Investigation Is Ongoing

Facebook

MANSFIELD – Just days after Mansfield police were investigating a homicide involving a shooting that took place on Thursday, September 19 at 4:36 p.m. that left one 17-year-old male dead and another apprehended after fleeing from police, this week a suicide after a police pursuit in which the fleeing suspect shot at police.

On Monday, September 23, at 12:26 p.m., the Mansfield Police Department was working on a Critical Incident at the intersection of E Broad Street and N SH 360.

During the investigation, they received a second call about a driver driving in the wrong direction in the 2200 block of FM 917.

When police arrived five minutes later, their attempt to stop the suspect for a traffic violation resulted in the vehicle slowing but immediately driving away.

The vehicle, a gray Honda Accord, according to police, had a lone occupant driver, and police said he displayed a firearm at officers before fleeing.

The fleeing resulted in a vehicle pursuit, and a media release by Mansfield Police stated, “During the pursuit, the suspect fired multiple gunshots at officers pursuing. Mansfield officers engaged the suspect with return gunfire but did not strike the suspect.”

The pursuit entered Johnson County into Burleson, and outside agencies were called to assist.

The suspect led the pursuit back into the City of Mansfield, which ended in the westbound lanes of the 3400 block of E Broad St, on the N SH 360 overpass.

When the pursuit ended, the suspect then rear-ended another vehicle, which demobilized the suspect’s vehicle.

At this point, the release stated, “While still inside the vehicle, and with the vehicle demobilized, the suspect subsequently took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

No additional injuries were reported at that time.

The suspect was pronounced dead on scene by Mansfield Fire and Rescue. Mansfield Police said the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the suspect’s identity once the next of kin notifications have been made.

According to Mansfield Police, the Texas Rangers have been notified to work alongside the Mansfield Police Department Criminal Investigations Division to investigate this death. The Mansfield Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit will also conduct a concurrent administrative investigation.

Murder Suspects Apprehended

As for the homicide on September 18, Mansfield Police arrested a suspect the following day in connection with the fatal shooting that took place in the 800 block of Cutting Horse Dr.

The call had been dispatched as a welfare check initially, but when police arrived, they found the unresponsive male victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect, 21-year-old Elijah Hatton, fled; however, the following day, Mansfield Detectives identified Hatton and located his vehicle at an apartment complex in East Dallas.

Hatton was taken into custody by Mansfield SWAT Officers without incident. He is presently in jail and charged with Murder.

The Mansfield Police Department has also identified and arrested a second murder suspect.

Mansfield detectives and the U.S. Marshal’s Office Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Michael Adrean Spencer on Wednesday, September 25. He was taken into custody without incident and is being charged with Murder.

Further details regarding this murder are still under investigation.

The Mansfield Police Department is urging anyone with information to come forward. If you have details that could assist with this case, please get in touch with the Mansfield Police Department at 817-473-0211 or Det. Jorge Ramirez jorge.ramirez@mansfieldtexas.gov