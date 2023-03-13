Spring Break at Moody Gardens: Sharks, Secrets of the Sea 3D, Golf & More

Facebook

Galveston, Texas — Spring Break is almost here and Moody Gardens is offering new experiences and deals to provide an enjoyable day trip or extended vacation at one of the most popular tourist destinations in Texas. Visitors are invited to dive into a variety of splashy encounters at a new Sharks in Depth exhibit at the Discovery Museum; the new film Secrets of the Sea 3D; real sharks, penguins, tropical fish, and more at the Aquarium Pyramid; and the opportunity to engage all of the senses at Sharks 4D. Guests can go back in time to learn about prehistoric life at the Dinos Alive exhibit and explore animal and plant life in the Rainforest Pyramid.

Sharks In Depth Exhibit

Sharks In Depth, a new exhibit in the Discovery Museum, explores shark facts versus fiction, anatomy, and behavior through a series of hands-on activities. Visitors can learn how a shark survives without a swim bladder, how they sense prey through vibrations and smell, what currently threatens shark populations and more. The exhibit explores the mysterious and often misunderstood world of sharks, from where they live and what they eat, to how they are designed for their environments along with and safety tips for humans while in the ocean.

Planet Earth: Deep Sea Adventures

The Planet Earth: Deep Sea Adventures exhibit comes to Galveston Island by way of the San Antonio Zoo. Dr.Dante Fenolio, San Antonio Zoo’s Vice President of Conservation and Research, has traveled the world and to the deepest depths, shedding light on rarely-seen wildlife to the general public. Planet Earth: Deep Sea Adventure takes us to the bottom of the ocean to a concealed habitat absent of light. This strange and fascinating world of complete darkness is not a solitary place – millions of life forms inhabit it. This exhibit brings these shadowy haunts into focus and shows us how life forms have adapted to lightless environments, including refinements of senses, the evolution of unique body parts, and illumination using “biological flashlights.”

Secrets of the Sea 3D

Prepare to meet some of the ocean’s strangest and most spectacular creatures in Secrets of the Sea 3D, a new film for giant screen theaters! From adorable pygmy seahorses and opalescent squid to manta rays, tiger sharks, barnacle blennies, a coconut octopus, and much more, Secrets of the Sea takes viewers face-to-face with an astonishing array of marine critters and shows the fascinating ways they interact with each other and their environment. Many marine animals depend on one another for survival, and Secrets of the Sea demonstrates the critical importance of marine biodiversity to keeping our oceans healthy. Dive in and experience this extraordinary underwater world on the largest screen in Texas.

Dinosaur Invasion!

The Dinosaurs Alive Exhibit and Dinosaurs of Antarctica 3D are a dinosaur enthusiast’s dream. Dinos Alive features over 20 giant animatronic dinosaurs that take visitors on an unforgettable journey through a Jurassic jungle. They can then escape to the MG3D Theater to the south polar landscapes of Antarctica to a period hundreds of millions of years ago to encounter bizarre dinosaurs and colossal amphibians to enter a surreal world of bug-eyed giants and egg-laying mammals—where survival means enduring the sunless on a 3D adventure to understand the ice continent’s profound transformation—and to predict the future as humans drive dramatic change.

Play a Round of Golf at the Moody Gardens Golf Course

With its beautiful palm trees and gorgeous Galveston Bay views, the Moody Gardens Golf Course has earned rave reviews from TripAdvisor, GolfNow and Golf Advisor, including being ranked Top 4 Public Golf Courses in the state of Texas by Golf Now Golfers’ Choice 2023: Best Golf Courses in Texas. Scenic island view, lush greens and five sets of tees offer a challenge for all levels of play.

Stay at the Moody Gardens Hotel

Adjacent to the attractions sits the spectacular Moody Gardens Hotel. As one of the most family-friendly hotels around, a schedule of Kid’s Crew activities awaits for Spring Break. Special hotel packages are available including an Explore Family Package that includes a one-night stay and four two-day passes to various attractions. This makes for the perfect opportunity to turn a day trip into a real vacation to check out the attractions, lounge by the hotel pool, relax at the spa or play a few rounds of golf.

Save on Attraction Tickets with the One-Day Value Pass

Visitors can save on attraction tickets with the best deal being the One-Day Value Pass that includes admission to the Aquarium and Rainforest Pyramids, Discovery Museum, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, one show in each theater (MG 3D, 4D Special FX and Audience Recognition Theater) for $75 per adult and $65 for children and seniors. Guests also have the option to apply their admission purchase towards an Annual Membership, which will pay for itself in only two visits and includes a variety of membership benefits for a full year of fun. The Individual Annual Membership includes unlimited admission to the Rainforest and Aquarium Pyramids, MG 3D, 4D Special FX, and Audience Recognition Theaters, Discovery Museum, and the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat.

For more information on everything Moody Gardens has to offer for Spring Break call 409-744-4673 or visit www.moodygardens.org.

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.