Spicy, Fruity, & Traditional Margarita Recipes To Celebrate National Margarita Day

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
jalapeno cucumber margarita

Alright, alright, alright. It’s time for one of my favorite spirits-inspired holidays, National Margarita Day. As if, living in Texas, we need a holiday as an excuse to serve, order, or celebrate margaritas. And, speaking of Texas and Texans, if you haven’t tried Pantalones organic tequila by Matthew McConaughey and his wife, you’re missing one of our favorites.

The Pantalones Organic Margarita

margarita

Ingredients

1 oz Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila,
1 oz Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila,
1 oz Organic Lime Juice,
.5 oz Organic Agave Nectar,
Organic Lime Wheel (Garnish)

Instructions

Rim the edge of a rocks glass with a lime wedge, dip the rim in salt to coat like you’re taking a dip in the pool, and set aside. Add the Pantalones Organic Tequila, organic lime juice, and organic agave nectar to a shaker with ice. Shake until well-chilled. Strain over fresh ice into the prepared glass. Top your summer extravaganza with a lime wheel.

Just Keep Livin’ Margarita

margarita

Ingredients

1/2 Cup Pantalones Organic Añejo Tequila,
1/2 Cup Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice,
1/4 Cup Orange Liqueur,
1/4 Cup Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime,
1/4 Cup Tonic Water,
2 tbsp Cranberry Juice,
Lime Wedge (Garnish)

Instructions

Fill 2 lowball glasses with ice. Divide the ingredients, except cranberry juice, evenly among the glasses, and stir to combine. Top each drink with a splash of cranberry juice, garnish with lime wedges, and serve.

Verde Margarita

verde margarita

Ingredients
2 oz Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila,
1 oz Cointreau,
1 oz Lime Juice,
1 oz Cucumber-Jalapeño Juice,
0.25 oz Agave Nectar,
Lime Wedge & Tajin (for rim)

Cucumber-Jalapeño Juice Ingredients
1 English Cucumber,
1/2 Jalapeño with stems & seeds removed

Instructions
First things first: add your cucumber (peeled and seeds removed) and half of your jalapeño to a high-powered blender. Blend that up until smooth and then strain with a fine mesh sieve. Next, combine Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, agave syrup, and your cucumber-jalapeño juice into an ice-filled shaker. Shake like you’re warming up for soccer practice and pour into your tajin rimmed glass. Top off with a lime wedge and get ready for the pitch.

Turn Up The Heat

Spicy Seed Margarita

jalapeno cucumber margarita

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

1.5 oz 21Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño Infused Tequila
0.5 oz fresh lime juice
0.5 oz simple syrup

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Garnishes: Slice of lime or cucumber

Preparation: Place all ingredients into shaker with 1.5 cups of ice. Shake 30 seconds (totally underrated and makes the cocktail), pour into a glass. Garnish with a lime and/or cucumber slice and serve.

Optional: Rub rim of glass with lime wedge and salt the rim (or substitute salt for tajin)
Add club soda to make it a margarita spritz.

Tequila Don Julio Spicy Margarita

Don Julio margarita

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

1.5oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco
0.75oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.75oz Agave Syrup
1-2 slices of Jalapeño (de-seeded)
Glass: Rocks

Preparation: Muddle 1-2 slices of de-seeded jalapeños in a cocktail shaker. Add Tequila Don Julio Blanco, fresh lime juice and agave syrup to the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass over ice.

Spicy Watermelon Margarita

Ghost-tequila-spicy-watermelon-margarita-recipe

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Ghost Blanco Tequila

1 oz Watermelon Syrup or Puree

.5 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave Syrup

Soda

Garnish with Watermelon Wedge

Preparation: Measure and pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into ice-filled glass. Top with Soda Garnish with watermelon wedge

Lagavulin Smoky Spicy Margarita

margarita
Photo credit: Sansho Scott

Batched cocktail serves 8*

Ingredients:

10 oz Lagavulin 16YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky
4 oz Lime
4 oz Jalapeno Agave Syrup
20 oz Agave syrup
5 oz hot water
3-6 Jalapenos depending on the desired spice level

Add 5 oz hot water to agave syrup and stir until combined. Add jalapenos and agave mix to a blender and blend on high for 1 minute. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve pressing on the solids to squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Store in the refrigerator for 7-10 days.

Preparation:

In a large container or pitcher, combine 10 oz Lagavulin 16YO, 4 oz lime juice, and 4 oz jalapeño agave syrup. Stir well and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Serving: Pour 2 oz per serving into a glass over ice.
Optionally, garnish with a lime wedge or jalapeño slice.

 

Let’s Get Fruity!

DELEÓN DeSour Margarita

margarita
courtesy photo

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

1oz DELEÓN Reposado
1oz Fresh Lemon Juice
0.5oz Agave Nectar
0.5oz Red Wine Float
Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Dehydrated Orange

Method: In a shaker, combine DELEÓN Reposado Tequila, lemon juice, and agave nectar. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well until the mixture is chilled. Strain the mixture into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Carefully pour the red wine over the back of a spoon to float it on top of the cocktail.

Very Berry Margarita

berry margarita

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

1.25oz Astral Tequila Blanco
0.5oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.75oz Simple Syrup
Crème de Mûre Float
Glassware: Rocks Glass

Garnishes: Lime Wheel + Mint Sprig

Preparation: Shake Astral Tequila Blanco, fresh lime juice and simple syrup with ice. Strain into a rocks glass filled with pebble ice. Float Crème de Mûre over top and garnish with a lime wheel and mint sprig.

Hibiscus Margarita

Makes one serving

hibiscus margarita

Ingredients:

1 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
0.50 oz Cointreau
0.5 oz Ancho Reyes Original
0.5 oz Hibiscus and Cardamom Syrup
1 oz Pomegranate Juice
0.75 oz Lime Juice

Glassware: Old-Fashioned

Garnishes: Pineapple Triangle + Pink Peppercorn Salt Rim

Preparation: Rim a glass with pink peppercorn salt. Add all ingredients to the shaker. Add ice and shake. Double strain into rimmed glass. Use pineapple triangles as a garnish.

Yuzu Margarita

Yuzu margarita

Ingredients

1oz Yuzu + Elderflower KTOWN Soju
1oz Cointreau
1oz Tequila
0.75oz Lime Juice

Margarita Azul

Blue margarita on beach

Ingredients

45ml Partida Blanco
30ml Bols Blue Curacao​
25ml Fresh lime juice ​
10ml Sugar syrup​

Mandarin Margarita

Mandarin Margarita

Ingredients

0.75 oz Kish SHINE Kumquat Rose & Ginger Apéritif
2 oz Blanco Tequila
0.25 oz Agave
0.25 oz Lime Juice
0.75 oz Mandarin Juice
0.25 oz Amaro Nonino
Garnish: Salt Rimmed Glass & Mandarin Leaves

Method: Add all of your ingredients to a mixing glass. Give it a quick shake. Give a double rocks glass a half salt rim and fine strain the cocktail into it. Add some ice and garnish with the leaves left over from your mandarins. Cheers!

Mango Margarita

mango margarita
Ingredients
1.5oz Gracias a Dios Mango Mezcal
0.5oz Bauchant Orange Liqueur
0.75oz lime juice
0.25oz lemon juice
0.5oz agave syrup

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice into a double rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Ilegal Passionfruit Margarita

margarita with mezcal

Recipe by Coastal Kitchen + Daiquiri Bar Joe Mele, GM and Beverage Director

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Ilegal Joven

.75 oz agave

.75 oz lime

.75 oz fresh passionfruit syrup

Directions: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake. Dump the contents into a rocks glass with a tajin rim.

Previous articleTexas Trust Gives Foundation Awards $60,000 in Scholarships
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.