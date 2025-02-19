Spicy, Fruity, & Traditional Margarita Recipes To Celebrate National Margarita Day

Facebook

Alright, alright, alright. It’s time for one of my favorite spirits-inspired holidays, National Margarita Day. As if, living in Texas, we need a holiday as an excuse to serve, order, or celebrate margaritas. And, speaking of Texas and Texans, if you haven’t tried Pantalones organic tequila by Matthew McConaughey and his wife, you’re missing one of our favorites.

The Pantalones Organic Margarita

Ingredients

1 oz Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila,

1 oz Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila,

1 oz Organic Lime Juice,

.5 oz Organic Agave Nectar,

Organic Lime Wheel (Garnish)

Instructions

Rim the edge of a rocks glass with a lime wedge, dip the rim in salt to coat like you’re taking a dip in the pool, and set aside. Add the Pantalones Organic Tequila, organic lime juice, and organic agave nectar to a shaker with ice. Shake until well-chilled. Strain over fresh ice into the prepared glass. Top your summer extravaganza with a lime wheel.

Just Keep Livin’ Margarita

Ingredients

1/2 Cup Pantalones Organic Añejo Tequila,

1/2 Cup Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice,

1/4 Cup Orange Liqueur,

1/4 Cup Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime,

1/4 Cup Tonic Water,

2 tbsp Cranberry Juice,

Lime Wedge (Garnish)

Instructions

Fill 2 lowball glasses with ice. Divide the ingredients, except cranberry juice, evenly among the glasses, and stir to combine. Top each drink with a splash of cranberry juice, garnish with lime wedges, and serve.

Verde Margarita

Ingredients

2 oz Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila,

1 oz Cointreau,

1 oz Lime Juice,

1 oz Cucumber-Jalapeño Juice,

0.25 oz Agave Nectar,

Lime Wedge & Tajin (for rim)

Cucumber-Jalapeño Juice Ingredients

1 English Cucumber,

1/2 Jalapeño with stems & seeds removed

Instructions

First things first: add your cucumber (peeled and seeds removed) and half of your jalapeño to a high-powered blender. Blend that up until smooth and then strain with a fine mesh sieve. Next, combine Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, agave syrup, and your cucumber-jalapeño juice into an ice-filled shaker. Shake like you’re warming up for soccer practice and pour into your tajin rimmed glass. Top off with a lime wedge and get ready for the pitch.

Turn Up The Heat

Spicy Seed Margarita

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

1.5 oz 21Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño Infused Tequila

0.5 oz fresh lime juice

0.5 oz simple syrup

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Garnishes: Slice of lime or cucumber

Preparation: Place all ingredients into shaker with 1.5 cups of ice. Shake 30 seconds (totally underrated and makes the cocktail), pour into a glass. Garnish with a lime and/or cucumber slice and serve.

Optional: Rub rim of glass with lime wedge and salt the rim (or substitute salt for tajin)

Add club soda to make it a margarita spritz.

Tequila Don Julio Spicy Margarita

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

1.5oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

0.75oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.75oz Agave Syrup

1-2 slices of Jalapeño (de-seeded)

Glass: Rocks

Preparation: Muddle 1-2 slices of de-seeded jalapeños in a cocktail shaker. Add Tequila Don Julio Blanco, fresh lime juice and agave syrup to the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass over ice.

Spicy Watermelon Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Ghost Blanco Tequila

1 oz Watermelon Syrup or Puree

.5 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave Syrup

Soda

Garnish with Watermelon Wedge

Preparation: Measure and pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into ice-filled glass. Top with Soda Garnish with watermelon wedge

Lagavulin Smoky Spicy Margarita

Batched cocktail serves 8*

Ingredients:

10 oz Lagavulin 16YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky

4 oz Lime

4 oz Jalapeno Agave Syrup

20 oz Agave syrup

5 oz hot water

3-6 Jalapenos depending on the desired spice level

Add 5 oz hot water to agave syrup and stir until combined. Add jalapenos and agave mix to a blender and blend on high for 1 minute. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve pressing on the solids to squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Store in the refrigerator for 7-10 days.

Preparation:

In a large container or pitcher, combine 10 oz Lagavulin 16YO, 4 oz lime juice, and 4 oz jalapeño agave syrup. Stir well and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Serving: Pour 2 oz per serving into a glass over ice.

Optionally, garnish with a lime wedge or jalapeño slice.

Let’s Get Fruity!

DELEÓN DeSour Margarita

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

1oz DELEÓN Reposado

1oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.5oz Agave Nectar

0.5oz Red Wine Float

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Dehydrated Orange

Method: In a shaker, combine DELEÓN Reposado Tequila, lemon juice, and agave nectar. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well until the mixture is chilled. Strain the mixture into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Carefully pour the red wine over the back of a spoon to float it on top of the cocktail.

Very Berry Margarita

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

1.25oz Astral Tequila Blanco

0.5oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.75oz Simple Syrup

Crème de Mûre Float

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Garnishes: Lime Wheel + Mint Sprig

Preparation: Shake Astral Tequila Blanco, fresh lime juice and simple syrup with ice. Strain into a rocks glass filled with pebble ice. Float Crème de Mûre over top and garnish with a lime wheel and mint sprig.

Hibiscus Margarita

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

1 oz Mezcal Unión Uno

0.50 oz Cointreau

0.5 oz Ancho Reyes Original

0.5 oz Hibiscus and Cardamom Syrup

1 oz Pomegranate Juice

0.75 oz Lime Juice

Glassware: Old-Fashioned

Garnishes: Pineapple Triangle + Pink Peppercorn Salt Rim

Preparation: Rim a glass with pink peppercorn salt. Add all ingredients to the shaker. Add ice and shake. Double strain into rimmed glass. Use pineapple triangles as a garnish.

Yuzu Margarita

Ingredients

1oz Yuzu + Elderflower KTOWN Soju

1oz Cointreau

1oz Tequila

0.75oz Lime Juice

Margarita Azul

Ingredients

45ml Partida Blanco

30ml Bols Blue Curacao​

25ml Fresh lime juice ​

10ml Sugar syrup​

Mandarin Margarita

Ingredients

0.75 oz Kish SHINE Kumquat Rose & Ginger Apéritif

2 oz Blanco Tequila

0.25 oz Agave

0.25 oz Lime Juice

0.75 oz Mandarin Juice

0.25 oz Amaro Nonino

Garnish: Salt Rimmed Glass & Mandarin Leaves

Method: Add all of your ingredients to a mixing glass. Give it a quick shake. Give a double rocks glass a half salt rim and fine strain the cocktail into it. Add some ice and garnish with the leaves left over from your mandarins. Cheers!

Mango Margarita



Ingredients

1.5oz Gracias a Dios Mango Mezcal

0.5oz Bauchant Orange Liqueur

0.75oz lime juice

0.25oz lemon juice

0.5oz agave syrup

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice into a double rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Ilegal Passionfruit Margarita

Recipe by Coastal Kitchen + Daiquiri Bar Joe Mele, GM and Beverage Director

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Ilegal Joven

.75 oz agave

.75 oz lime

.75 oz fresh passionfruit syrup

Directions: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake. Dump the contents into a rocks glass with a tajin rim.