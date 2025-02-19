Meet Portal Pets at Meow Wolf Grapevine Feb. 22

Facebook

Meow Wolf brings Portal Pets to The Real Unreal Sat. Feb. 22, and invites you to join them between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. While The Real Unreal has seen its share of strange occurrences (time loops in the kitchen, forgotten pockets of reality, and a fridge that may or may not lead to the slug-focused dimension).

This Saturday, something even more unexpected is coming. Not ream creatures or spectral anomalies—real, tail-wagging, face-licking dogs, ready to escape the mysteries of the Meow Wolf Grapevine and land in the warm embrace of a forever home.

Portal Pets-Grapevine Animal Services

Meow Wolf Grapevine is partnering with Grapevine Animal Services to bring Portal Pets, a one-day interdimensional adoption event where guests can meet, interact with, and adopt a new four-legged family member. A select group of adoptable dogs will be stationed inside the Matt King Mystery Center, each one hoping to step through a final portal from kennel to couch.

Guests will be able to meet and interact with adoptable pets in the Matt King Mystery Center. You do not have to purchase tickets to access this space or adopt these animals. Visitors 18 and older can participate in on-site adoptions by completing a short questionnaire and providing a valid ID and credit card. Adoption fees are $75 per dog, per Grapevine Animal Services.

Meet Portal Pets at Meow Wolf Grapevine

“Meow Wolf is no stranger to the unexplained, but a sudden appearance of adoptable dogs in our mystery center might be the most delightful twist yet,” said Connor Gray, PR Manager at Meow Wolf Grapevine. “These pups are looking for their next adventure, and we hope guests will answer that call.”

Guests can also visit a donation station in the lobby to support Grapevine Animal Services and learn more about local pet adoption programs. For more information on

Meow Wolf events and programs, visit meowwolf.com/visit/grapevine.

Meow Wolf is much more than your typical arts and entertainment company; they’re the creators of extraordinary, mind-bending experiences that transport millions of adventurers of all ages into breathtaking realms of imagination and wonder. As the proud recipients of numerous accolades, including Time Out’s #1 Immersive Experience in the US (2023), Fast Company’s World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies (2024, 2022 and 2020), and USA Today’s Top 10 Best Immersive Art Experiences (2022), Meow Wolf is committed to engaging curious seekers through the magic of discovery and play. They are distinct in their collaboration with hundreds of visionary artists who infuse creativity into every Meow Wolf experience.