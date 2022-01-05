Southfork Ranch Holding Third Monday Trade Days

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Southfork Ranch kicks off an exciting new event, Third Monday Trade Days, the weekend of Jan. 14-16. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with more than 200 vendors featured. They are selling a variety of gifts and merchandise on the Lone Star Atrium. Shoppers can peruse antiques, furniture, clothing, candles, jewelry, and much more. Food trucks with food and beverages are available for purchase at Southfork Ranch all during the event.

Blues Brothers Tribute

As a special kickoff for their Third Monday Trade Days, Southfork Ranch is bringing The Texas Bluesmen, known as “The Ultimate Blues Brothers Experience.” The group will perform on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15 and 16, from noon to 4 p.m. The famous Bluesmobile, along with autographed memorabilia signed by the entire cast of The Blues Brothers, will also be at Southfork Ranch for the weekend.

Third Monday Trade Days

The trade days will take place every weekend prior to the third Monday of each month om 2022. Southfork Ranch is located at 3700 Hogge Drive in Parker TX. Entrance to the event is through Gate 5. There is no admission charge, and parking is also free on Friday. A parking fee of $10 per automobile will be charged upon entering on Saturday and Sunday. For more information about Third Monday Trade Days or parking, please visit southforkranch.com.

Southfork Ranch Event and Conference Center provided the iconic backdrop for the long-running “Dallas” TV series. The series aired on CBS and TNT in 95 countries around the world. The legendary North Texas ranch encompasses 357 acres of groomed ranchland. The ranch is home to the famous Ewing Mansion, Southfork Ranch Event and Conference Center, plus dozens of peacefully grazing Texas longhorns and American Paint horses. Today, Southfork continues to attract visitors from around the world for spectacular special events, horseback riding, property tours, and memorable private events. Additional information is available at southforkranch.com.