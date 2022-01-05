Cedar Hill Assistant Principal Is A Finalist for State Award

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill Assistant Principal Dr. LaShonda Reid is in her first year as a campus administrator, but she recently became a finalist for her accomplishments in her previous position.

Reid is one of three finalists for the Texas Computer Educators Association (TCEA) Instructional Technologist Finalist of the Year. The winner will be announced at the TCEA Conference on February 9 in Dallas. The winner will receive a $1,000 prize, while second and third place will receive a $500 prize.

Reid was a Mathematics Teacher at Permenter Middle School between 2008-2016. During her time there, she was a Permenter Teacher of the Year and eventually, the Mathematics Department Chair.

She became an Instructional Technology Coordinator in Duncanville ISD and returned to CHISD last summer.

Reid, who is responsible for the Cedar Hill High School Freshman Class (Class of 2025), the Social Studies Department and Languages Other Than English, said she still uses many of the technology skills in her current position, to help teachers make lessons more engaging.

As an instructional technology coordinator, she created “Tech Talks” for staff, provided technology for professional development and created a virtual job fair.

As the daughter of a United States Air Force Airman, Reid grew up all over the United States and lived in Germany as well. She graduated from high school in Colorado Springs and had the opportunity to attend the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs or the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

She chose the Naval Academy but decided to transfer to the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in her mother’s hometown.

Reid initially wanted to pursue a career in medicine but decided to pursue education. She began her teaching career in Pine Bluff and earned a Master’s Degree at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.

After a year of teaching in DeSoto, Reid joined Cedar Hill ISD. She earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership with emphasis in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Phoenix. She is also an American Sign Language Interpreter.