Songblazers by Cirque du Soleil will be 2024 State Fair Musical

Songblazers by Cirque du Soleil and Universal Music Group Nashville will be the State Fair musical during the 2024 State Fair of Texas. The innovative country-themed show is written and directed by Amy Tinkham. It opens Sept. 25 and runs through Oct. 20 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. This dynamic theatrical production pays tribute to the legendary and modern trailblazers of country music. Charting the journey of two main characters as they forge their own path to recognition, the Songblazers show promises an unforgettable experience for audiences.

“We are thrilled to venture into the dynamic world of country music and are eager to captivate audiences with our newest theatrical creation, Songblazers. It’s incredibly exciting to fuse together the acrobatic artistry of Cirque du Soleil and the soul-stirring melodies of beloved country rhythms. We are looking forward to bringing Songblazers to Dallas with our partner Broadway Dallas during the well-loved State Fair of Texas,” says Duncan Fisher, President of Touring Shows at Cirque du Soleil.

The brand-new Cirque du Soleil show premiered July 2024 in Nashville, TN and is touring across the United States. Songblazers will be presented in partnership with Broadway Dallas and the State Fair of Texas at the Music Hall at Fair Park for 33 performances Sept. 25-Oct. 20. Each ticket to Songblazers will include free admission to the Fair.

“The last time Broadway Dallas hosted a show during the State Fair was in 2013. We are thrilled to partner with global entertainment powerhouse Cirque du Soleil, and our friends at The State Fair of Texas, to bring this brand-new show to Dallas. Songblazers, a journey into country music, is the perfect fit for the State Fair. We know that folks will make a full day of it by enjoying all the Fair has to offer and a world class performance in the same day,” says Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas.

Songblazers Features New Song by Sam Williams

In an exciting addition, Cirque du Soleil proudly announces its collaboration with Sam Williams, a contemporary country artist, grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams and the son of outlaw legend Hank Jr, for the creation of an original song for the show Songblazers. Fusing gut-wrenching honesty and plainspoken poetics with raw vulnerability and deep empathy, CARNIVAL HEART is inspired by a personal yearning of self-discovery, friendship, and hope. Williams wrote the spellbinding new song with fellow songwriters PJ Harding and Ned Houston.

“All of us at the State Fair of Texas eagerly await the Texas premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s new country music production: Songblazers at our 2024 exposition. This thrilling new performance, presented by our Fair Park partners Broadway Dallas, promises to perfectly complement the atmosphere of the State Fair, embodying the essence of Western culture with its energy and excitement. Songblazers debut in the Lone Star State seamlessly aligns with our vision of delivering unforgettable experiences to visitors, making it a standout highlight of this year’s festivities at the most Texan place on earth,” says Jason Hays, Senior Vice President, Brand Experience for the State Fair of Texas.

Drawing inspiration from the rich legacy of country music, Songblazers pays homage to the legendary trailblazers of the past while embracing the vibrant talents of contemporary artists. Audiences are invited to witness breathtaking acrobatics, awe-inspiring aerial acts, and displays of extraordinary strength. As the crowd grooves to beloved country tunes, they will be entranced by the breathtaking skills of Cirque du Soleil artists, honoring the rich tradition of country music while embracing its evolving spirit.

Creative Team for Songblazers

Daniel Ross is Director of Creation for this new theatrical creation, Cirque du Soleil’s first ever country music themed show. Amy Tinkham–Show Director & Writer; Wayne Wilson-Associate Show Director & Comedic Content Designer; Bruce Rodgers, Set Designer; Nicholas Mahon-Props and Puppet Designer. Zerina Rosette Akers-Costumes Designer; Vanessa Ashley-Make-up Designer; and Abigail Rosen Holmes-Lighting Designer; Gareth Owen-Sound Designer; Germain Guillemot-Acrobatic Performance Designer; Danny Zen-Acrobatic Equipment Designer; Melissa Colello-Acrobatic Choreographer; and Seth Roberts-Music Arranger & Producer are also included on the creative team.

Tickets for Dallas performances of Songblazers are available online at broadwaydallas.org and cirquedusoleil.com/songblazers.

