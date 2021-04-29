Socially Distancing and Still Enjoying a Podcation Getaway

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Podcation Packages Are The New Travel Trend For Summer

As travelers are getting ready to get out and play this summer, it is all about doing it sparingly and in small groups. With that comes the new buzz word “pod-cations,” an emerging trend that suggests that those ready to travel are seeking opportunities to reconnect with loved ones within destinations and hotels that can accommodate small groups, and provide ease by creating a sense of privacy and seclusion for pods.

Here is a roundup of places that are offering exclusive pod packages so that while people might be starting to travel they will be doing it safely too.

Barnsley Resort in Adairsville, Georgia is just one hour northwest of Atlanta and guests can enjoy a trifecta of history, outdoor adventure and Southern comfort. Sitting on 3,000 acres it is a resort-meets-playground and a good place to reconnect with family and friends. The “Together is Better” package is designed specifically for “pod” travel, providing peace of mind, privacy and plenty of outdoor space and activities.

The package includes private accommodations, a spacious living room and butler-style kitchen with a full-size refrigerator and outdoors you’ll find a chance for a private axe throwing lesson, as well as an exclusive outdoor culinary dinner for the group prepared by Executive Chef Nicolas Lebas, both included in the package. For the dinner, everyone will be able to see the chef up close in action as he works his magic to create an elevated southern dish over a Sea Island Forge fire kettle exclusively for the group. From archery and UTV Trail riding, to a round of golf on the Jim Fazio-designed golf course and shooting clays, there are plenty of fun outdoor activities for every pod to enjoy at Barnsley Resort. Together is Better package requires a two-night minimum. For more information visit www.barnsleyresort.com.

Caerula Mar Club in South Andros, Bahamas is a boutique luxury resort on The Bahamas’ lazy South Andros (population 2,000) island helmed by a couple of HGTV stars who discovered an abandoned hotel on vacation and moved their family of six to the island to transform it into one of the Caribbean’s chicest new properties. The resort has six private villas and 18 suites just steps from the shoreline, restaurants are outdoor poolside bar & wood-fired pizza or a chic little fine dining experience with on-site organic farmed food on the menu. There is a spa, and best of all….a postcard-perfect location on 10 acres of gorgeous turquoise beach where you won’t spot a single footprint.

Private flight partnerships make getting there easy and South Andros is home to its own international customs, so no stop in Nassau required. The resort’s Caerula in Style package is perfect for travel pods seeking total seclusion with an upscale edge. The package includes five nights of villa accommodation for up to eight guests, private round-trip flights from Fort Lauderdale, all meals, and airport transfers. For more information email [email protected].

Palm Beach, Aruba’s Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino is all about a tropical podcation. For those looking to jet off to the Caribbean with their closest friends and family members, the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino has crafted the ideal package for it. Whether looking for a relaxing vacation or feeling adventurous, the “Better Together” package includes accommodations for groups up to six with three premium ocean view rooms with king beds. The largest accommodations on the island, there are 10 on-site restaurants and bars including pop-up beach restaurant, Atardi, plus watersports indeed travelers can enjoy time together with lots of choices. For more information visit www.arubamarriott.com.

Save

W Punta de Mita in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico is pushing the Mini Takeover package for summer. The property is located on a secluded beach in Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit. Guests now have the option to do a ‘mini buyout’ of the resort’s 13 oceanfront suites, which feature outdoor terraces with plunge pools, complimentary poolside cabanas, and 24/7 concierge service. The resort’s secluded location and open-air design provide plenty of privacy and is also a good place for small groups. Perks include a beachfront yoga session and a private pool day equipped with a personal DJ at the resort’s adult-only pool, the only thing separating the suites from the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. For more information +52 844 631 0595.

Conrad Punta de Mita in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico has a podcation perfect for everyone. The “Better Together” package is all about small group travel and reconnecting with loved ones. The Conrad Punta de Mita is located on the shores of Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit and if you book the “Better Together” package you get a lot of goodies to go with that – my favorite; the exclusive agave spirits tasting, and a one-day cabana rental with a bottle of wine. For more information visit https://www.conradpuntademita.com/offers/.

Marriott Cancun Resort in Cancun, Mexico is offering the fun “Two Peas in a Pod” package and it is located just 15 minutes from Cancun International Airport. With easy access to the Yucatan’s most amazing sights – from the ruins of Chiten Itza, to the cenotes of Tulum – Cancun is a destination ideal for travel pods in search of a quick getaway. You will also get bird’s eye views of the turquoise water, mezcal tastings, rustic cabanas and more than 10 international restaurants onsite. Book the “Two Peas in a Pod” package and snag rooms on the same floor, a Mezcal Lab experience at the bohemian SacBé Beach Shack, a private cooking class, a private workout, round-trip airport transfers, and a $50 dinner credit per day. For more information visit www.marriottcancunresort.com

Comments

comments