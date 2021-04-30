Methodist Mansfield Nationally Recognized for Straight A’s in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Share via: 0 Shares 0





15th Time Methodist Mansfield Awarded an ‘A’ For Patient Safety

MANSFIELD, TX, April 30, 2021 – Methodist Mansfield Medical Center was awarded an ‘A’ for the 15th time for achieving the highest national standards in patient safety from The Leapfrog Group an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. Grades are updated every six months and are based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“Methodist Mansfield Medical Center’s number one priority is the quality of care we provide to our patients in a safe and compassionate environment,” says Juan Fresquez, president of Methodist Mansfield Medical Center. “We are proud of our consistent “A” performance in these surveys and the commitment to excellence and dedication of our physicians, nurses and staff.”

“It’s clear Methodist Mansfield is on a never-ending quest to keep patients safe through thick and thin,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This likely saved many lives through the pandemic and prepared for future health emergencies. I thank Methodist Mansfield for leadership and inspiration in these trying times.”

To see more details on Methodist Mansfield’s performance and to access consumer-friendly tips for patients, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.

About Methodist Health System

Guided by the founding principles of life, learning, and compassion, Dallas-based Methodist Health System (Methodist) provides quality, integrated healthcare to improve and save the lives of individuals and families throughout North Texas. Twelve hospitals proudly carry the Methodist Health System brand, as owners or through affiliation. More than 50 Methodist Family Health Centers and Methodist Medical Group specialty physician office locations are among the facilities served by the nonprofit Methodist Health System, which is affiliated by covenant with the North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church. Additional information is available at MethodistHealthSystem.org.

Texas law prohibits hospitals from practicing medicine. The physicians on the Methodist Health System medical staff are independent practitioners who are not employees or agents of Methodist Health System.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their re

