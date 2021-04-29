Grand Prairie Cockfighting Operation Disrupted

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Disrupted an estimated half-million-dollar bird fighting operation

Grand Prairie, TX: Nearly 300 live animals will avoid cruel treatment and ultimately death thanks to Grand Prairie Animal Services, Grand Prairie Police Detectives, and the non-profit organization Animal Investigation and Response.

A search warrant executed in the 1400 block of Corral Rd on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, led to the discovery of hundreds of animals including adult roosters, hens, and chicks suspected of being bred to fight. Grand Prairie Animal Services collaborated with Animal Investigation and Response who assisted placing the animals at a number of facilities including Tri-City Animal Shelter.

Additionally, Grand Prairie Detectives seized collections of gaffs and knives which are commonly attached to the roosters during cockfights. Detectives also discovered cash, numerous medications, supplements, syringes, and other implements used to alter roosters into fighting birds.

This ongoing investigation is believed to have disrupted an estimated half-million-dollar bird fighting operation.

Grand Prairie Animal Services officially transferred under the direction of the Grand Prairie Police Department in February 2021 to streamline the quality of services to community members.

