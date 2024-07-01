Escape to Paradise: Puerto Vallarta’s 14-Acre Westin Resort and Spa, Featuring a Private Beach and Sustainable Luxury

Facebook

A non-stop flight from Dallas to Puerto Vallarta will take you to a 14-acre paradise in Jalisco, Mexico. The resort features swaying palm trees and a 410-foot private beach on the Pacific Ocean.

Just five minutes from Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport for a weekend trip or a peaceful week of sun, the Westin Resort and Spa Puerto Vallarta is an excellent choice for a getaway.

The resort is located on a former palm tree farm and is home to 600 palm trees (some living in the pool).

The property is also committed to sustainability, with its pledge to a greener future. By embracing sustainable practices, the resort makes conscious choices to create a positive impact. They strive to reduce the resort’s environmental footprint while assuring its piece of the world is eco-friendly.

My happy place is the beach, so I spent much of my time at the Westin Resort and Spa Puerta Vallarta on the private beach, people-watching and doing absolutely nothing while sitting on one of the many chaise lounges for the entire day.

The resort offers a world-class spa and wellness program, beach meditation, and spinning classes. Indeed, what better place to focus on your mental and physical wellness than in the perfect tropical paradise?

I enjoyed an excellent evening massage at the spa, where you can choose from various massages, facials, manicures/pedicures, waxing, or just spending time in the steam room.

The equipment available at the gym includes cardio and strength machines, free weights, and strength equipment.

If you want to stay fit off-site, the resort can also provide more information about the tennis courts and nearby golf courses.

Every evening, I spent time in the lobby, which looks over the pool area and gardens and is the perfect place to contemplate life or relax. The lobby bar also served a lavender margarita that was my go-to every afternoon.

Overall, the on-property dining is about health-conscious choices and plant-based options for foodies of all kinds. There is a seafood and steakhouse restaurant, Mexican dining, a coffee house, a poolside bar, or the Tlaquepaque Bar, a swim-up bar with light bites.

If you want to head off-site for an excursion or dinner, charming downtown Puerto Vallarta is nearby. Dining and upscale shops are in the marina district across the road.

The resort’s rooms are open and breezy, featuring warm wood accents, quiet earth tones, and plenty of natural elements that bring nature inside in an idyllic setting. The guest rooms have oversized windows that let in natural light, and the standard rooms include ceiling fans and balconies overlooking the ocean or the pool.

Guests can also opt for the luxury club-level suite, which includes complimentary food in the Club Lounge. And remember, the Westin Resort and Spa Puerto Vallarta is also home to the plush Heavenly® Bed and Heavenly® Bath in-room experience.