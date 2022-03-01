Six Midlothian ISD Destination Imagination Teams Are Advancing To State

Facebook

Midlothian ISD 2022 DI Team Awards – REGIONALS

Teams Advancing to STATE = 6

Team Challenge Medals: 17 out of 25 MISD teams received a medal

High Instant Challenge: 5 Medals

Midlothian, TX —On February 26, 2022, Midlothian ISD hosted the annual Greater Fort Worth Destination Imagination tournament at Midlothian High School and Frank Seale Middle School. After months of preparation, over 180 student teams from the Greater Fort Worth area presented their creative solutions to a number of mind-bending STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) challenges.

Destination Imagination is an international, project-based educational program that encourages innovation, teamwork and creative problem solving. Students chose one of seven different open-ended DI challenges and worked together in teams to plan, create and present their solution for the appraisers last weekend. Despite multiple ice storms and post-pandemic virus surges that tried to thwart progress, these teams showed their resilience and determination to overcome the challenges and presented solutions that wowed the appraisers!

MISD was well-represented at the tournament, sending 25 competitive teams and 17 early learning teams. Of the 25 teams competing in their respective challenges in grades 3-8, MISD teams earned a total of 17 team challenge medals and 5 highest instant challenge medals.

Teams Advancing to State

ELEMENTARY LEVEL

Chewbaccadoodles, Fine Arts 1st Place, Longbranch/McClatchey: Hudson Lynn, Jackson Burns, Preston Peace, Knox Vernon, Emily Jeanes, Kinsley Crowell. Team Managers: Cass Lynn, Samantha Burns

Rollerblading Wizards, Technical, 1st Place, McClatchey Wyatt Stillwell, Joseph Criscione, Paris Helm, Tyler Langbein, Colson Just, Deborah Bolduc, Olivia Morgan Team Manager: Hillary Stillwell

Ramen Noodle Robbers, Improv, 1st Place McClatchey Heston Krupala, Ryder Altman, Christopher Egloff, Cooper Taylor, Jenna Addicks Team Managers: Christina Altman, Cody Krupala

Dabbing Donuts, Service Learnin, 1st Place Miller Grayson Baker, Jaxson Legg, Parker Legg, Hunter Huber, Temperance Pate, Noomi Pate, Sien Leo Rodriguez. Team Managers: Lindsye Baker, Kelly Huber

MIDDLE LEVEL

Dysfunctional Donuts, Technical Challenge 1st WGMS Micah Moss, Andrew Vick, Camy Hopkins, Ben Wills, Kealan Allen, Karson Vernon, Patrick Lewis Team Managers: Casey Nelson & Kim Moss

Teenagers in Tiaras, Improv Challenge, 1st DMS Blair Bryant, Sophie Tollefsbol, Elise Crumpton, Cori Page, Gretta Gardner, Gabi Anderson Team Manager: Christina Teufel

FIRST PLACE INSTANT CHALLENGE

Donuts WGMS Micah Moss, Andrew Vick, Camy Hopkins, Ben Wills, Kealan Allen, Karson Vernon, Patrick Lewis

Teenagers in Tiaras, DMS, Blair Bryant, Sophie Tollefsbol, Elise Crumpton, Cori Page, Gretta Gardner, Gabi Anderson

Artzy Actors, FSMS/WGMS, Bella Fontenot, Maren Shiffer, Riley Souza, Leyla Zuniga

Rollerblading Wizards, McClatchey, Wyatt Stillwell, Joseph Criscione, Paris Helm, Tyler Langbein, Colson Just, Deborah Bolduc, Olivia Morgan

Clever Kid Cats, Miller Elementary, Ava Behan, Ava McBean, Hallie Hawkins, Nora Hawkins, Julia Langois, Julia Jossely, Reese Mayfield

ALL ELEMENTARY TEAMS & Placements

Dancing Wizards Taco Lizards, Improv, 6th Place Baxter Elementary

Soda Popperz, 5th Place Baxter Elementary

Team DI-nomight, Improv, 8th Place Irvin Elementary

Rollbots, Engineering, 5th Place, Irvin Elementary

Clever Kid Cats, 4th Place Miller Elementary

Longbranch Lightning Bolts- Engineering, 4th Place Longbranch Elementary

Dino Chicken Nuggies Scientific, 2nd Place Mt. Peak Elementary

Mindsteins Scientific, 6th Place Miller Elementary

Team Big Brain Scientific, 8th Mt. Peak Elementary

Crazy Cucumbers, Scientific 8th Place Longbranch Elementary

Undercover Smarties Scientific 11th Place McClatchey Elementary

Thunder Thinkers, Fine Arts 8th Place McClatchey Elementary

Panther Army, Fine Arts 9th Place Mt. Peak Elementary

Cheesy Cheeseballs, Fine Arts, 10th Place Miller Elementary

T-Rex Technos, Technica, 9th Place Vitovsky Elementary

ALL MIDDLE LEVEL TEAMS & Placements

Artzy Actors Fine Arts, 3rd Place FSMS/WGMS

Drama Llamas, Fine Arts 2nd Place DMS

Just Another Pizza Lover, Service Learning 3rd Place DMS

Four Fun Friendly Foxes, Fine Arts 8th Place WGMS

