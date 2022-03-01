Waxahachie Police Department Investigating Extensive Vandalism at City Cemetery

Facebook

Waxahachie PD Seeks Information On Vandalism From Public

On Monday, February 28 at approximately 9am, City of Waxahachie staff was alerted to significant vandalism that occurred in the Waxahachie City Cemetery on Hawkins Street. The damage involved approximately 275 grave stones, many of which were either tipped over and/or broken.

While the destruction affected both the new and historic areas of the cemetery, most of the damage occurred to older stones, some of which being over 100 years old. One of the destroyed markers was that of Emory Rogers, one of Waxahachie’s first settlers and founders.

“This is by far the worst case of vandalism we have seen in the City Cemetery. Many of the markers that were affected are very old, and repairs will be difficult and costly,” said Gumaro Martinez, Executive Director of Parks and Leisure Services.

Waxahachie Police are investigating this incident and are seeking tips from the public. If you have any information regarding this vandalism, please contact the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4426 or email [email protected]