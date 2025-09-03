Sip, Stay & Play: New Fair-Inspired Cocktail + State Fair Package at Sheraton Dallas

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS – August 25, 2025 – This fair season, Sheraton Dallas is giving a Big Tex welcome to travelers visiting Dallas for the State Fair of Texas. From September 26 to October 19, 2025, the largest hotel in Texas will debut a special Stay and Play at the State Fair of Texas Package, designed for unparalleled convenience, comfort, and a front-row seat to one of America’s most iconic fall events.

Located just minutes from Fair Park, home to the legendary State Fair of Texas, Sheraton Dallas offers guests one of the most convenient stays in the city. Guests can immerse themselves in all the excitement of the State Fair of Texas right at the heart of Downtown Dallas. The Stay and Play package includes overnight accommodations, $25 daily food & beverage credit, complimentary on-site parking for one vehicle each night, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Just minutes from Fair Park, the hotel has teamed up with the legendary Fernie’s Funnel Cake to debut the Howdy Funnel Cake Cocktail, a whimsical, limited-time creation that tastes like pure. fair. magic.

Guests can park their car in Sheraton Dallas’ garage and avoid the hassle and cost of parking at the fair by hopping on the DART Rail. The Pearl/Arts District Station is just steps from the hotel, offering a direct ride to Fair Park. The train drops riders off right in front of one of the fair’s entrances, making it the most convenient, stress-free way to get to the State Fair.

Whether by rail or a short drive, Sheraton Dallas puts fairgoers just moments away from all the rides, games, and delicious fair foods. The Stay and Play at the State Fair of Texas Package is now available to book online using code MAJ for stay dates from September 26, 2025, to October 19, 2025.

“We’re excited to welcome guests to extend their State Fair of Texas experience beyond the gates,” says Chandana Weerasekara, Sheraton Dallas Hotel Manager. “Whether our guests are here to experience all things State Fair of Texas or want a taste of the festivities while they are staying in Dallas, we look forward to giving them a Big Texas welcome at Sheraton Dallas.”

The State Fair of Texas has been bringing people together from all walks of life to create lifelong memories since its establishment in 1886. Each year, Texans, and those eager to be Texan for a day, flock to the fair for unique fried creations, funnel cake beer, carnival games, thrilling rides, petting zoo, culture exhibits, livestock activities, one-of-a-kind shows including the car show and music artist performances, and more. The State Fair of Texas opens on September 26, 2025, and will be open daily until October 19, 2025.

True to the saying that everything is bigger in Texas, Sheraton Dallas stands as the state’s largest hotel and the second-largest Sheraton in the world. The hotel boasts 1,841 guest rooms, more than 230,000 square feet of flexible meeting and convention space, a rooftop pool, fitness center with state-of-the-art fitness equipment and Peloton bikes, and four dining outlets: Draft Sports Bar & Lounge, Open Mkt. Grab ‘n Go, Open Palette, and The Parlor.

Open Palette serves fresh, flavorful American classics inspired by the hotel’s Dallas roots, including the newly launched house-smoked BBQ menu. Draft Sports Bar & Lounge is a 4,000-square-foot sports haven featuring 25 TVs, local beers on tap, outstanding eats, craft cocktails, and a private Karaoke Room available for rent. Open Mkt. Grab ‘n Go provides a wide selection of healthy foods and plenty of options for those on the go. The Parlor is an upscale, speakeasy-inspired lounge bar designed for intimate gatherings and special events.

Sheraton Dallas Hotel is located at 400 North Olive Street, Dallas, Texas 75201.

For more information about the Sheraton Dallas, or to book a stay, visit www.SheratonDallas.com. For more information about events, contact the sales team at DALDHOutletmanagers@marriott. com or call 469-371-1486.